Exhibition Stand Builder Pixelmate Set for InfoComm Asia 2025 at QSNCC Bangkok

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. to Deliver Premium Booth Solutions at InfoComm Asia 2025 in BangkokAs the global audiovisual and integrated experience industry prepares to converge at InfoComm Asia 2025, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd., a leading exhibition booth contractor in Thailand , announces its comprehensive exhibition stand services for the upcoming event scheduled from 23–25 July 2025 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok.As one of the most anticipated tech events in Southeast Asia, InfoComm Asia will showcase cutting-edge AV technologies, smart communications, and immersive experiences. Pixelmate Exhibition is proud to support exhibitors with end-to-end booth design, fabrication, and installation services, tailored for high-tech brands looking to stand out on the show floor.“We combine innovative design with practical functionality to help brands capture attention and maximize impact at global exhibitions,” said a spokesperson from Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.With extensive experience as exhibition stand builders in Bangkok, Pixelmate offers turnkey services including:Custom exhibition stand design with 3D renderingIn-house fabrication with premium materialsTransport, installation, and dismantling at QSNCCOn-site support and project managementWhether clients are launching new digital solutions, AV innovations, or integrated communication tools, Pixelmate Exhibition ensures their booth becomes a powerful extension of their brand.With a strong portfolio across Thailand and Asia, Pixelmate is the preferred exhibition booth contractor in Thailand for companies looking for reliability, creativity, and results-driven design execution.📅 InfoComm Asia 2025 Event Details:Dates & Times:📍 23–24 July 2025 | 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM📍 25 July 2025 | 10:00 AM – 4:00 PMVenue: Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, ThailandIndustry Focus: AV technology, digital signage, smart conferencing, integrated experiences📞 Contact Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.For custom booth design and installation inquiries:🌐 Website: www.pixelmateexpo.com 📧 Email: info@pixelmateexpo.com📞 Phone: +66 (0)631637732About Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.Based in Bangkok, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is a full-service exhibition stand designer in Bangkok offering creative booth design, fabrication, and onsite management for trade shows across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Trusted by leading global brands, Pixelmate is known for quality, professionalism, and delivering impactful exhibition solutions.

