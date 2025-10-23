'Chatani Compass' is an AI career coaching tool for fostering leadership skills trained with works by Office Chatani CEO

OTA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Office Chatani, Inc. has announced “Chatani Compass,” an interactive coaching AI tool that will answer questions related to the experiences and insights shared in works such as the “Recommendations to Future CxOs trilogy: A Compass for Leaders who Create the Future” and “Behind the Scenes of PlayStation,” by Masayuki Chatani, CEO of Office Chatani. The tool can be found at: https://c-compass-en.office-chatani.com.

Chatani Compass utilizes the ChatGPT platform and requires an account to use. Additionally, immediately after registering, users will be returned to the ChatGPT initial screen and will have to restart “Chatani Compass.”

From the home screen, the tool will interactively share insights based on the “A Compass for Leaders who Create the Future” trilogy and “Behind the Scenes at PlayStation: Former CTO Talks about 16 Years of Creation” regarding questions and doubts future leaders are likely to have. This is the second AI agent, following the Japanese version of “Chatani Compass,” developed by Office Chatani.

Office Chatani, Inc. CEO Masayuki Chatani:

After developing a Japanese handwriting recognition engine for Sony's first tablet computer, the Palmtop, he was sent by the company to study user interface and computer graphics research at a university in the United States. Upon returning to Japan, he joined the PlayStation business division.

There, he served as CTO and EVP of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (now Sony Interactive Entertainment), where he was involved in the conception, development, design, and operation of successive PlayStation platforms and PlayStation Network, while driving cross-group initiatives as head of the Technology Strategy Department and Cloud Development Team at Sony headquarters. He also produced a distributed computing application that visualizes social contributions, which earned a Good Design Award Gold Prize (top 15) in 2008.

From 2014 to 2018, Chatani served as an Executive Officer of AI at Rakuten, developing and operating interactive AI solutions. From 2019 to 2022, he served as the inaugural President and CEO of KPMG Ignition Tokyo, Inc., a digital group company of the audit firm KPMG, and as CDO and Partner at KPMG Japan, driving the digitalization and AI adoption of compliance-related professional services such as auditing and taxation. From 2022 to 2024, he served as Head of Japan for Build by McKinsey at McKinsey & Company.

Currently, he supports companies in their creative management as the representative director of Office Chatani, Inc.

Chatani has applied for over 500 patents worldwide, is as a calligrapher (under the pen name Kotetsu Chatani) serving as a Master Instructor at the Toyama Calligraphy Association and Associate Member of the Independent Calligraphers Association, a certified wine expert by the Japan Sommelier Association, and an official columnist for Forbes Japan.

Chatani is the author of “The Age of Creators” (Nikkei BP), ranked #1 in Amazon Japan's “Board of Directors, Shareholders' Meetings, Business Succession” category, and his works “Behind the Scenes at PlayStation: Former CTO Talks about 16 Years of Creation” (Office Chatani Publishing), a firsthand account of the launching of the PlayStation business, and “A Compass for Leaders who Create the Future (Trilogy: Survival Strategy, Practical Implementation, Future Outlook)” for future leaders are now available on Amazon in 15 countries worldwide.

Author’s social media: https://www.linkedin.com/in/masachatani

Office Chatani, Inc.:

Office Chatani, Inc. is a company that supports creative management. CEO Masayuki Chatani, author of “The Age of Creators” and “Behind the Scenes at PlayStation: Former CTO Talks about 16 Years of Creation,” has served as CTO and EVP of a global video game platform business, Executive Officer of an internet conglomerate, CEO of a digital group company within a professional services firm, and Head of Japan for the digital team at a strategy consulting firm.

Legal Disclaimer:

