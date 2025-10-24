Following legal reforms, Japan's largest cannabinoid and hemp festival begins a new chapter in November 2025

Approximately 100 companies, groups, and industry leading speakers from Japan and abroad will be present, covering the past and future of cannabinoid

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asabis Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo / President & CEO: Ryota Nakazawa) and GREEN ZONE JAPAN (Representative Director: Yuji Masataka) have announced that the Japan International Hemp Expo 2025 (JIHE 2025) will be held at LUMINE 0 at Shinjuku station from November 14th to 15th, 2025. This is the largest* international hemp exhibition and conference in Japan.

Application for attendance: https://jihe2025.peatix.com

Online Gudebook: https://jihe.asabis.co.jp/2025

Japan enters a new “Hemp Era”

2025 can be considered the start of Japan’s “Hemp Era,” as the nation faces a historical turning point following reforms to the Cannabis Control Act. Asabis Inc. has taken this opportunity to hold JIHE to align with this momentous occasion.

JIHE renewed with the establishment of “Hemp Journey” and “JIHE Forum”

This event combines CBD Journey and CannaCon, a conference focused on medical and industrial cannabis use, two events that were first held in 2021 and have welcomed over 7,000 visitors and 300 exhibiting companies and sponsors, attracting attention from various media outlets including TV Tokyo WBS. This Expo aims to utilize the progress these events have made to build the future of the industry.

About JIHE 2025

Three Main Features of the Event

Experience the future of the “Hemp Era”

Approximately 100 companies, brands, and organizations from around the world assemble to offer the opportunity to experience the newest CBD wellness products and cosmetics, hemp building materials, hemp textiles, and various other ways CBD and hemp can be used in the future, as well as direct dialogues about these products and other services.

Two conferences by experts from around the world

Visitors can attend CannaCon for no additional charge to learn about the latest trends in Japan, while JIHE Forum will feature famous experts from overseas and offer advanced knowledge and dialogues for a fee. The conferences will be held simultaneously, offering a place for new possibilities and connections. VIP passes will also be available to help visitors make the most of this opportunity.

“See, Feel, Learn” Special Exhibition

This is a special experiential exhibition held in conjunction with the Cannabis Museum and HEMP HUB, exploring the history and potential of cannabis while discussing its value and future possibilities.

Event Details

JIHE - Japan International Hemp Expo 2025

Dates:

Friday, November 14th, 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. (meet and greet held from 6:30 P.M.)

Business Day (for companies)

Saturday, November 15th, 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Community Day (for companies and individuals)

Venue:

Name: LUMINE 0

Address: NeWoMan Shinjuku 5F, 5-24-55 Sendagaya, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo 151-0051

Entrance Fee: Free (separate fee from JIHE Forum and networking events)

How to Apply:

Japanese Event Page:

https://jihe2025.peatix.com

English Event Page:

https://lu.ma/6y3ho1d2

Official Website:

Japanese: https://jihe.asabis.co.jp

English: https://jihe.asabis.co.jp/en

Organizers:

Asabis Inc.

GREEN ZONE JAPAN

Online Guidebook:

A webpage has been launched to serve as a guidebook to help visitors enjoy JIHE 2025 as much as possible. It will be updated with the latest information on participating organizations, sessions, speakers, community events, and other information.

Japanese: https://jihe.asabis.co.jp/2025

Legal Disclaimer:

