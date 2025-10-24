NOHGA HOTEL UENO TOKYO × Tokyo National Museum ‘Savor Autumn Colors and the Sounds of the Satsuma Biwa’

Premium Experience Event: Culture Tour with Lunch and Live Satsuma Biwa Performance at the Tokyo National Museum The Important Cultural Property “Kuromon” Nobuko Kawashima, Satsuma Biwa Performer Discover an Exceptional and Unique Stay at NOHGA HOTEL UENO Stylish Guest Rooms of NOHGA HOTEL UENO

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlights of This Release:

1. A limited-time cultural and culinary experience set amid the autumn scenery of Ueno Park.

2. Four exclusive premium experiences available only through this collaboration with the Tokyo National Museum.

3. A special lunch and live Satsuma biwa performance inside the traditional Japanese house “Kujokan,” located within the museum’s garden.

Nohga Hotel Ueno Tokyo, operated by Nomura Real Estate Hotels Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo), will host a special autumn event in collaboration with the Tokyo National Museum. Set in the heart of Ueno Park, the program invites participants to immerse themselves in Japanese culture through art, music, and cuisine.

Under the theme “CRAFT Your Senses – Encounter artistry within.”, Nohga Hotel Ueno Tokyo continues to highlight the artistry and craftsmanship of the local community. Since 2022, the hotel has held biannual spring and autumn events in collaboration with the Tokyo National Museum, located just a 20-minute walk from the hotel.

As part of this ongoing collaboration, the hotel presents an autumn-only cultural experience. Against the backdrop of Ueno Park's beautiful foliage, participants will enjoy special admission through the Important Cultural Property “Kuromon” (Black Gate), museum staff-led guided tour with historical insights, and a hotel-prepared autumn bento lunch at “Kujokan,” a historic Japanese residence in the museum’s garden. The experience culminates with a live Satsuma biwa performance by musician Nobuko Kawashima—a one-of-a-kind moment interweaving culture, art, taste, and sound.

[Event Overview]

Dates: Thursday, November 27 and Friday, November 28, 2025

Participation Fee: JPY 9,800 (tax included includes museum admission and lunch)

Reservations: NOHGA HOTEL UENO TOKYO website https://nohgahotel.com/ueno/en/

Capacity: 20 participants per day

Application Deadline: Two days before each event (closes once full)

Rain or shine; canceled only in case of severe weather.

[Schedule]

・10:00 Depart on foot from Nohga Hotel Ueno, passing through Ameyoko and the autumn-colored Ueno Park’s en route to the Tokyo National Museum.

・10:45 Premium Experience 1: Special admission through the Important Cultural Property “Kuromon”.

Guided Museum Tour by National Museum staff at the Main Building, also an Important Cultural Property.

・11:45 Premium Experience 2: Historical and cultural commentary by museum staff at “Kujokan,” a traditional Japanese house within the museum’s garden.

・12:15 Premium Experience 3: Special autumn bento lunch at “Kujokan,” prepared by Nohga Hotel Ueno.

13:00 Premium Experience 4: Live Satsuma biwa performance (approx. 45 minutes).

・14:00 Event concludes. Participants may freely explore the museum’s permanent exhibitions afterward.

■Exclusive Package with Premium Experience

Booking Period: Until November 27, 2025

Stay Dates: November 26–28, 2025

Rate: Bed & Breakfast for two people from JPY 81,456 per night (including tax/service charge)

Includes: One night’s accommodation with breakfast and participation in the collaboration event (with lunch)

Reservations: NOHGA HOTEL UENO TOKYO website, https://nohgahotel.com/ueno/en/



[Examples of Past Collaborations with Local Institutions]

Since its opening in 2018, Nohga Hotel Ueno has regularly held special events in collaboration with local traditional craft studios and the Tokyo National Museum.

・Premium Cultural Experience: Cherry Blossoms, Art, and Cuisine – with Tea Ceremony

https://www.nohgahotel.com/ueno/en/experience/detail/002493.html

・Edo-Style Wind Chime Furin Painting Experience

https://www.nohgahotel.com/ueno/en/experience/detail/002723.html

[About NOHGA HOTEL UENO TOKYO]

Guided by the theme “CRAFT Your Senses - Encounter artistry within.”, Nohga Hotel Ueno offers guests opportunities to experience the local culture and craftsmanship through collaborations with nearby artisans and shops. The hotel also supports the local economy by featuring and selling regional crafts and collaborative products on-site. Through special exhibitions and events, the hotel aims to go beyond accommodation and provide unforgettable experiences that reveal new facets of Ueno’s culture.

Official Name: NOHGA HOTEL UENO TOKYO

Opening Date: November 1, 2018

Address: 2-21-10 Higashiueno, Taito-ku, Tokyo

TEL: +81-(0)3-5816-0211

Number of Rooms: 127

Facilities: Restaurant “Bistro NOHGA”

Website: https://nohgahotel.com/ueno/en/

[About NOHGA HOTEL]

Nohga Hotel is a lifestyle hotel brand built on the concept of “unique experiences born from deep connections with the local community.” Rooted in music, art, and cuisine, each property offers experiences unique to its neighborhood—creating moments that leave a lasting impression on travelers.

By honoring the culture and history nurtured by each community, NOHGA HOTEL continuously seeks to enhance local value and contribute to creating vibrant, sustainable neighborhoods for the future.

