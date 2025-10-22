Eternal by Michihiro Matsuo Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Eternal

Michihiro Matsuo's Innovative Residential Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of architecture design, has announced Eternal by Michihiro Matsuo as a Silver Award winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Eternal as an outstanding example of architectural innovation and excellence.Eternal's recognition by the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. The design aligns with and advances architectural standards and practices, offering practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its innovative approach to residential spaces.Michihiro Matsuo's award-winning design draws out the potential of the construction site, proposing a house with a three-dimensional structure above and below ground on land with a difference in elevation. The floating exterior design blends into the surrounding landscape, while the south-facing windows allow natural light to create an open and comfortable space. The distinctive spatial experience continues from underground to above ground, transforming the limitations of the terrain into a rich, one-of-a-kind home that harmonizes with nature.The Silver A' Design Award serves as motivation for Michihiro Matsuo and his team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition may foster further exploration and advancement in the field of residential architecture, inspiring designs that prioritize both functionality and aesthetic appeal.Interested parties may learn more about Eternal by Michihiro Matsuo at the dedicated page created by the A' Design Awards About Michihiro MatsuoMichihiro Matsuo primarily designs villas and houses, embodying new value created by the relationship between housing, society, and design. He pursues design quality while ensuring earthquake resistance and functionality. In order to realize a low-carbon society in Japan, a country prone to earthquakes, Matsuo has selected wooden axes for structures, challenging the possibilities of making houses and large buildings with secured earthquake-resistant performance.About Metaph Architect AssociatesMichihiro Matsuo designs architecture, primarily residential buildings, and pursues new value that is born from the relationship between form and nature. His philosophy is to build architecture that does not compromise on design while ensuring earthquake resistance and functionality. In Japan, a country prone to earthquakes, he is challenging the possibilities of using wood in homes and large buildings that use wooden axes in their structures, with the aim of realizing a low-carbon society.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit a strong emotional response, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. Silver A' Design Award winners are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, technological integration, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, economic viability, design originality, user comfort, energy efficiency, adaptability to change, use of natural light, spatial harmony, safety measures, accessibility considerations, resilience to weather, and integration with surroundings.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a highly esteemed international design competition that recognizes superior products and projects advancing and benefiting society. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop innovative designs that positively impact the global community, showcasing their achievements on an international stage. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes participants from all countries and industries, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the transformative power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://worldarchitecturerankings.com

