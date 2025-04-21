Digital Qube Expands AI Training Program In Response to UAE’s Vision for Artificial Intelligence Development

Artificial Intelligence for Business Productivity

Abu Dhabi, UAE— As the UAE continues to lead in AI innovation, Digital Qube is proud to announce ongoing dates for its AI Training Program.

We’re seeing rapid growth in demand for AI workshops, following the UAE leadership’s announcements to position the UAE as a global hub for innovation and AI” — Rosie Seldon, CEO of Digital Qube and a certified Google Trainer

ABU DHABI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the UAE continues to lead in AI innovation and digital transformation, Digital Qube is proud to announce ongoing dates for its AI Training Program, with the next session due to run on June 11, 17, 24, and July 1, 2025. And more monthly courses to follow.

The initiative comes in direct response to the UAE’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which emphasizes the integration of AI across sectors to enhance productivity, economic competitiveness, and future readiness. Digital Qube’s program aims to equip professionals, entrepreneurs, and students with essential AI skills to stay ahead in an increasingly automated and AI-driven world.

“Our program is designed to empower individuals and organizations with practical, real-world applications of AI, making it accessible and actionable for everyday business needs.”

The AI Training https://www.digital-qube.com/ai-mastery-course covers core concepts in artificial intelligence, prompt engineering, and hands-on tools designed for marketers, content creators, project managers, and digital professionals. The format is interactive, beginner-friendly, and ideal for anyone looking to explore the potential of AI in their career or company operations.

This is part of Digital Qube’s ongoing commitment to digital upskilling across the region. The program has already seen strong participation by companies and individuals alike, in earlier sessions this year, and the upcoming dates will continue to build on this momentum.

Program Dates:

June 11, June 17, June 24, and July 1, 2025

More dates in Sept, Nov, Dec to be announced also

Online and in person sessions in Dubai and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Open to business professionals, students and entrepreneurs across all industries

About Digital Qube:

Digital Qube is a UAE-based consultancy offering cutting-edge marketing, branding, and digital transformation solutions. With a focus on upskilling and innovation, Digital Qube empowers professionals and organizations to thrive in today’s fast-paced digital economy. For enquiries please visit: https://www.digital-qube.com/ai-mastery-course

