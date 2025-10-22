Advanced eClinical Training Partners with CVS Health to Expand National Externship Opportunities

ACT and CVS Health join forces to open clinical opportunities for ACT students nationwide. logo official

Expanding Hands-On Clinical and Externship Opportunities for Online Healthcare Training Students Nationwide

Our mission is to make healthcare education accessible, practical, and connected to opportunity. Our Partnership with CVS Health ensure that students don’t just learn healthcare—they live it.” — Cassidy Floyd, Director of Partnerships

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced eClinical Training (ACT) , a nationally recognized leader in online healthcare training, has partnered with CVS Pharmacy, Inc., a subsidiary of CVS Health , to expand hands-on clinical and externship opportunities for students enrolled in ACT’s Online Healthcare Training Programs across the United States.This collaboration formalizes CVS Health’s participation in ACT’s growing national network of clinical partners, offering ACT students the opportunity to complete their hands-on externship training within CVS Health pharmacies and affiliated healthcare facilities nationwide.✔ A New Era of Online-to-Clinic LearningAs the demand for skilled healthcare workers continues to rise, ACT is leading the way in developing scalable, workforce-driven education models that directly align with employer needs. Through this partnership, ACT students will receive practical training in real pharmacy environments—developing essential clinical, administrative, and patient-care skills that prepare them for immediate employment upon graduation.“This partnership with CVS Health represents a major step forward in bridging online learning with real-world healthcare experience,” said Cassidy Floyd, Director of Partnerships of Advanced eClinical Training (ACT). “ACT students are entering the healthcare field faster, better prepared, and more confident—because their education doesn’t stop at the screen. It continues at the patient’s side.”ACT’s programs are designed for adult learners, career changers, and upskillers seeking flexible, accredited, and affordable pathways into healthcare careers . Students can complete their academic coursework online in as little as 8–12 weeks and then transition seamlessly into supervised externships through ACT’s national partner network — now including CVS Health.✔ Expanding a National Workforce Development NetworkThis collaboration reinforces ACT’s position as one of the nation’s fastest-growing online healthcare training providers, with externship partnerships spanning leading health systems, clinics, and retail networks. By combining technology, education, and employer collaboration, ACT continues to strengthen the healthcare talent pipeline and close the workforce gap in high-demand allied health fields.“Our mission is to make healthcare education accessible, practical, and connected to opportunity,” added Floyd. “Our Partnership with CVS Health ensure that students don’t just learn healthcare—they live it.”✔ About Advanced eClinical Training (ACT)Advanced eClinical Training (ACT) is a nationally recognized online education provider specializing in allied health certification programs. ACT partners with major healthcare organizations across the U.S. to bridge the gap between education and employment through immersive externships, employer-aligned curriculum, and dedicated career support. Graduates are job-ready in as little as 8–12 weeks, prepared to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare workforce.✔ About CVS HealthCVS Healthis a leading healthcare solutions company delivering care in ways no one else can. Through its local presence, digital innovation, and workforce development initiatives, CVS Health helps individuals and communities achieve better health outcomes every day.

