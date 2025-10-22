Advanced eClinical Training (ACT) Receives U.S. Department of Labor Approval

Federal approval positions ACT as a national leader in developing accessible, competency-based healthcare apprenticeships that connect education directly to employment. Advanced eClinical Training Logo

Receiving official DOL approval reinforces our mission to make healthcare education accessible, affordable, and directly connected to employment.” — Shay Safarzadeh, Founder & CEO, Advanced eClinical Training

NEW YORK, NH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced eClinical Training (ACT) , a nationally recognized leader in online allied health training and certification, has been officially approved by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), Office of Apprenticeship, as a Registered Apprenticeship Sponsor (Registration #2025-NH-133154).This federal recognition positions ACT among a select group of training providers nationwide qualified to deliver competency-based healthcare apprenticeships that bridge online education with paid, real-world clinical experience.ACT’s newly approved Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) Registered Apprenticeship Program represents a groundbreaking national training pathway that merges 480 hours of online related instruction with 3,000 hours of paid, on-the-job learning.Apprentices earn wages while mastering key competencies in:✔ Patient care and clinical competencies✔ Phlebotomy and EKG administration✔ Health screening and preventive care✔ Medical law, ethics, and HIPAA compliance✔ Electronic health record (EHR) management & DocumentationThrough partnerships with healthcare employers, clinics, and workforce boards, ACT ensures every apprentice receives hands-on training and guaranteed externship placement, preparing graduates to immediately enter the workforce with confidence and nationally recognized credentials.Shaping the Future of Healthcare Education“Being recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor represents a major milestone for our organization,” added Safarzadeh. “It reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering affordable, flexible, and career-focused education that prepares learners for meaningful work in today’s healthcare landscape.”ACT’s apprenticeship model follows federal guidelines under Title 29 CFR Parts 29 and 30, ensuring the highest standards for quality, inclusion, and accountability. Upon completion, graduates are eligible to sit for the National Healthcareer Association (NHA) Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam and are fully prepared for employment in hospitals, clinics, and specialty practices nationwide.By merging online learning with paid clinical experience, ACT is transforming how allied health professionals are trained—creating sustainable, debt-free career pathways that meet the nation’s growing healthcare workforce needs.Program Highlights✔ Competency-Based Design: Apprentices advance through verified mastery of skills, not seat time.✔ Hybrid Flexibility: 100% online instruction combined with in-person clinical externships.✔ Guaranteed Career Support: Externship placement and job assistance included for every apprentice.✔ National Recognition: Meets all training standards under federal Title 29 CFR Parts 29 and 30.About Advanced eClinical Training (ACT)Advanced eClinical Training (ACT) is a U.S.-based, nationally recognized healthcare education provider offering accredited online programs and registered apprenticeships that bridge the gap between learning and practice. With flexible, affordable, and outcomes-driven training, ACT partners with healthcare employers and workforce boards nationwide to prepare the next generation of skilled medical professionals.For more information, visit 🌐 https://advclinical.org/ Contact:Cassidy FloydDirector of PartnershipsAdvanced eClinical Training (ACT)📧 c.floyd@advclinical.org

