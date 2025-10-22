Oraimo Spacebox Series by Oraimo Technology Limited Wins Silver in A' Audio Equipment Awards

Oraimo Spacebox Series

Oraimo Technology Limited's Innovative Bluetooth Speaker Series Recognized for Excellence in Audio Equipment Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of audio products design, has announced Oraimo Technology Limited 's "Oraimo Spacebox Series" as a Silver winner in the Audio and Sound Equipment Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Oraimo Spacebox Series within the Audio Products industry, acknowledging its innovative design and exceptional performance.The Oraimo Spacebox Series aligns with current trends in the Audio Products industry, offering a range of portable Bluetooth speakers that cater to diverse musical preferences and contexts. By integrating the latest audio processing technologies and smart functionalities, the series provides an optimal music listening solution for young people who value both technology and fashion, advancing industry standards and practices.The award-winning design of the Oraimo Spacebox Series stands out in the market with its cohesive structural aesthetics and 3D textured surface mesh, enhancing durability and impact resistance. The series offers portable compact, outdoor medium, and large party models, each tailored to specific user needs and scenarios. The proprietary HeavyBass algorithm optimizes low, mid, and high frequencies for impactful bass and enhanced sound quality, while the microphone array and AI algorithms adapt audio parameters to the acoustic environment.This recognition from the A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Award serves as motivation for Oraimo Technology Limited to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. The award inspires the brand to further explore and develop cutting-edge audio products that meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers, fostering advancements in the Audio Products industry.Oraimo Spacebox Series was designed by Nan Li, Yiqi Jiang, Yenchiu Hsu, Wenhsien Chiang, Chunhua Tong, and the team at Oraimo Technology Limited. Each member contributed their expertise in various aspects of the project, from conceptualization to engineering and design, resulting in a truly exceptional product.Interested parties may learn more at:About Oraimo Technology LimitedOraimo Technology Limited is a China-based company that specializes in the design, development, production, sales, and brand operation of intelligent terminals with 3C accessories as the core. The company is committed to becoming the favorite intelligent terminal products and mobile Internet service provider for consumers in emerging markets, offering innovative and high-quality solutions.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Audio and Sound Equipment Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award is granted to designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review and evaluation by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, Audio Products industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been organized annually since 2008, now in its 17th year. The competition welcomes entries from all countries and is open to participants across all industries, including leading sound equipment designers, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, established sound equipment manufacturers, and influential brands. By participating in the A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional sound equipment design skills. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://design-rank.com

