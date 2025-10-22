Vega Connect by Xueyun Tang and Xiaomeng Tang Wins Silver in A' Smart Home Technology Awards

Vega Connect

Innovative Dual-Interface System Recognized for Revolutionizing Human-Robot Interaction in Smart Home Technology

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of smart living design, has announced Vega Connect by Xueyun Tang and Xiaomeng Tang as the Silver winner in the Smart Living and Home Automation Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of Vega Connect's pioneering approach to bridging advanced robotics with intuitive user experiences, making it a noteworthy achievement within the smart living industry.Vega Connect's innovative dual-interface system addresses a critical need in the smart living industry by democratizing access to sophisticated robotic capabilities. By transforming complex programming into natural interactions accessible to users regardless of technical background, Vega Connect aligns with the growing demand for user-friendly smart home solutions. This award recognition underscores the practical benefits of Vega Connect for both users and the industry as a whole.What sets Vega Connect apart is its pioneering approach to human-robot interaction. The mobile interface enables effortless task delegation through conversational commands, while the complementary web portal offers advanced customization options. This dual-interface architecture represents a paradigm shift in robotics, adapting technology to human communication patterns rather than forcing users to adapt to machines. Through extensive user testing and research, Vega Connect has achieved remarkable task completion rates and user satisfaction.The Silver A' Smart Living and Home Automation Design Award serves as a testament to Vega Connect's potential to inspire future innovations in the field. By demonstrating the feasibility and benefits of intuitive human-robot interaction, Vega Connect sets a new standard for smart home technology. This recognition motivates the Dexmate team to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of AI-powered robotics for everyday life.Vega Connect was designed by a talented team of professionals: Xueyun Tang, Xiaomeng Tang, Xi Pang, Yuzhe Qin, and Tao Chen. Xiaomeng Tang, a UX designer with seven years of experience, played a key role in crafting the user-centered experience. Xueyun Tang and the team collaborated closely to bring this innovative idea to life.Interested parties may learn more about Vega Connect and its designers at:About Xueyun Tang and Xiaomeng TangXiaomeng Tang is a UX designer with seven years of experience in full-cycle product design. Passionate about crafting delightful, user-centered experiences, she takes adaptive, creative approaches to bring ideas to life through close collaboration with cross-functional teams. Xiaomeng thrives at the intersection of thoughtful design and meaningful impact, deeply committed to delivering intuitive, engaging experiences to users. Xueyun Tang and Xiaomeng Tang are based in the United States.About Dexmate Inc.Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Dexmate stands at the forefront of AI and robotics innovation, specializing in developing mobile robots with unparalleled dexterity and adaptability. By combining premium hardware engineering with sophisticated AI models, Dexmate delivers robotic solutions that address critical labor shortages while enhancing quality of life. Dexmate's mission extends beyond technologyâ??creating intelligent companions that transform how people work and live, empowering businesses to optimize operations and enabling individuals to reclaim valuable time for what matters most.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Smart Living and Home Automation Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative use of technology, user-centric design, aesthetic appeal, sustainability, and enhancement of living quality. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement, showcasing the exceptional expertise and creativity of the awarded designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Smart Living and Home Automation Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of smart living design. Welcoming participants from diverse backgrounds, including innovative designers, forward-thinking companies, and influential industry figures, the award provides a platform to showcase creative ideas and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://smartworkingaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.