CMS lifts claims hold on PFS, other claims amid government shutdown

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Oct. 21 announced that it has instructed all Medicare Administrative Contractors to lift a hold and begin processing claims dated Oct. 1 and later for those paid under the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule, ground ambulance transport claims and federally qualified health center claims. This also includes lifting holds on telehealth claims that CMS can confirm are for behavioral health services. CMS directed all MACs to continue a temporary claims hold that began Oct. 1 for other telehealth services and acute Hospital Care at Home claims, as the shutdown approaches the start of a fourth week.

