Swimming Pool Construction Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company's Swimming Pool Construction Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Swimming Pool Construction Market Worth?

The market size of swimming pool construction has shown a consistent increase over the years. The market size will expand from $7.27 billion in 2024, reaching $7.49 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%. This growth during the historical period can be traced back to factors such as the surge in real estate development, a rise in disposable income, emerging trends in wellness and lifestyle, expansion in tourism and hospitality industry, and the increasing popularity of outdoor living spaces.

The market size for constructing swimming pools is projected to experience consistent expansion in the subsequent years. By 2029, it is foreseen to reach $8.21 billion with a compound annual growth rate of 2.3%. The increase during this forecast period can be credited to factors such as the escalating demand for customized designs, implementation of green and sustainable methods, evolution in urban settings and high-rise infrastructures, health elements, and tendencies propelled by the pandemic. Key trendsetters influencing the forecast span incorporate enhancements in pool designs, intelligent pool technologies, progress in pool tech, eco-friendly and sustainable pool infrastructure, saltwater pools, and alternative methods of water purification.

What Are The Factors Driving The Swimming Pool Construction Market?

The growth of the swimming pool construction market is expected to be driven by the increase in hotel construction. Hotels, which are commercial establishments that offer short-term lodging accommodation to guests or travelers, equipped with amenities and services, deem it necessary to incorporate swimming pools to boost guest experiences, heighten the hotel's allure, and heighten its market competitiveness. For example, in October 2023, Lodging Econometrics, a hospitality services company based in the US, reported that the hotel construction pipeline in Canada had increased with 275 projects featuring 37,780 rooms in Q3 2023, a rise of 5% in projects and 8% in rooms compared to the previous year. In addition, Canada witnessed the announcement of 22 new projects with 2,816 rooms in Q3. Hence, the accelerated construction of hotels is fueling the expansion of the swimming pool construction market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Swimming Pool Construction Market?

Major players in the Swimming Pool Construction include:

• Latham Pool Products Inc.

• Zodiac Pool Systems

• Piscines Desjoyaux SA

• Cody Pools

• Narellan Pools

• Blue Book Services

• Compass Pools

• Leisure Pools

• Myrtha Pools

• Platinum Pools

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Swimming Pool Construction Sector?

Leading businesses in the field of swimming pool construction are progressively moving towards the innovation of fiberglass inground pools, to improve outdoor living environments. These inground pools made from fiberglass are sturdy, prefabricated structures comprising of fiberglass-reinforced plastic, custom-made for setting up in residential gardens. For instance, in January 2023, Explore Industries, a company located in the US that specializes in manufacturing fiberglass swimming pools, introduced a new range of products called Evo Pools. The portfolio includes high-quality fiberglass inground pools and spas tailored for home developers. It offers various styles and designs, giving homeowners the flexibility to select pools that complement the aesthetic of their new homes and align with their lifestyle needs. Evo Pools priority lies in providing high-quality fiberglass inground swimming pools and spas, individually tailored for home developers. The brand aims to streamline the home construction process by providing developers a unique variety of customizable pool designs that uplift outdoor living spaces. By catering to the rising customer demand for outdoor facilities, Evo Pools supplies products that can be set up quickly, typically in a week, and comes with a lifetime structural guarantee. This strategy assists builders in augmenting their service range while enabling homeowners to form enduring outdoor experiences as they settle in their new homes.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Swimming Pool Construction Market Share?

The swimming pool construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Construction Type: Above-ground, In-ground

2) By Material: Concrete, Fiberglass

3) By End User: Residential, Non-Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Above-Ground Pools: Metal Pools, Resin Pools, Hybrid Pools

2) By In-Ground Pools: Concrete Pools, Vinyl Liner Pools, Fiberglass Pools

What Are The Regional Trends In The Swimming Pool Construction Market?

In 2024, North America led in terms of being the biggest market for swimming pool construction. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will see the most rapid growth in the coming forecast period. The report on the swimming pool construction market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

