Bobblegifts Releases 2025 Holiday Custom Bobblehead Collection with Personalized Designs and Festive Discount

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bobblegifts, a handcrafted figurine studio known for turning personal stories into art, has released its 2025 Holiday Custom Bobblehead Collection, featuring high-precision 3D customization, new profession-inspired designs, and customizable festive themes.Founded by a team of artisans who see each bobblehead as an expression of love and humor, Bobblegifts blends technology with craftsmanship to create gifts that feel genuinely personal . The new collection offers users a way to celebrate individuality through a playful, one-of-a-kind keepsake.How Customers Can Create Their Own FigurinesAs the 2025 holiday season approaches, Bobblegifts invites people to create gifts that feel personal and alive. Its new Holiday Edition Custom Bobbleheads let customers design every detail. Each figure can be made directly from a photo, with options to adjust facial details, hairstyle, clothing, body pose, and even the display base. The result is a small, handcrafted figure that reflects the subject’s personality, work, or quirks with warmth and humor.Every bobblehead is individually sculpted and hand-painted by Bobblegifts’ in-house artists, ensuring each piece reflects the likeness and personality of its subject.“Our mission has always been to make memories tangible,” said Alex Song, spokesperson for Bobblegifts Inc. “This holiday series allows customers to design something personal and meaningful for the people they care about.”A Variety of Themes for Every Occasion The Holiday Custom Bobblehead Collection features over 60 updated designs that cover a wide range of themes and occasions. From workplace recognition and family milestones to romantic and festive gifts, Bobblegifts offers options that suit different personalities and moments in life.Popular categories include profession-themed bobbleheads for teachers, doctors, and office workers; family and couple designs such as wedding, anniversary, or parent–child figures; hobby and lifestyle models inspired by sports, yoga, and music; and pet collections that recreate beloved cats and dogs as playful keepsakes.Each design can be tailored to match the recipient’s features and style, turning an everyday gift into something personal and long-lasting. All figurines are made with non-toxic, eco-friendly materials, reflecting the brand’s attention to quality and safety.Global Reach with Local AccessBobblegifts operates regional online stores to provide localized access and support for customers in different markets. The collection is available now through the following official websites:United States: bobblegifts.comUnited Kingdom: bobblegifts.co.ukAustralia: bobblegifts.com.auCanada: bobblegifts.caThe brand also engages global audiences on social media, sharing customer stories, product updates, and a closer look at the artists behind each piece. Followers can find updates, product features, and promotional announcements on:Instagram: @bobblegiftsTikTok: @bobblegiftsofficialTo celebrate the launch, Bobblegifts is offering a 10% discount on all custom figurines. Customers can use the promo code GIFT at checkout across all regional online stores.About BobblegiftsBobblegifts is a global brand specializing in high-quality custom bobbleheads, headquartered in Delaware, USA. Guided by the philosophy “Every Story Deserves to Be Sculpted,” the company creates personalized figurines that capture individual stories and moments.Its offerings include profession-themed, couple, family, and pet designs, each handcrafted by skilled artists using an innovative 3D design technology. Over the years, Bobblegifts has produced hundreds of thousands of one-of-a-kind keepsakes for customers worldwide, earning a reputation for craftsmanship, creativity, and reliable service.Explore the Holiday Collection TodayThe new series highlights Bobblegifts’ focus on high-precision 3D customization, combining craftsmanship with creative expression for the festive season.To browse the latest releases and customize a figurine for the holiday season, visit the New Arrivals page:Media Contact

