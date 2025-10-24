Power Play Fuel Named Official Supplements and Official Protein Partner of USA Weightlifting

We’re honored to support Team USA Weightlifting with clean, certified supplements that reflect the discipline, dedication, and integrity of the athletes who represent our country.” — Keith Cutler, Co-Founder of Power Play Fuel

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weightlifting today announced a new partnership with Power Play Fuel, naming the company as the organization’s Official Supplements and Official Protein Partner.As a proud U.S.-based company, Power Play Fuel is dedicated to fueling Team USA Weightlifting with high-quality, sport-certified supplements designed to give athletes the competitive edge needed to excel on the platform and beyond.Built on the core principles of quality, purity, and safety, Power Play Fuel’s products are crafted from the highest-grade ingredients and are free from sugar and artificial additives, allowing athletes to train and compete with complete confidence. This partnership represents a shared commitment to excellence and integrity—uniting two organizations driven to power the next generation of strength.Leadership Commentary“USA Weightlifting is proud to welcome Power Play Fuel as a trusted partner supporting our athletes’ pursuit of excellence,” said Pedro Meloni, USA Weightlifting Director of Events and Sponsorship. “Their commitment to clean, high-quality supplements aligns perfectly with our values of integrity and performance. Together, we’re fueling the strength and success of Team USA.”“This is more than a partnership—it’s a powerful alignment of purpose and performance,” said Keith Cutler, Co-Founder of Power Play Fuel. “We’re honored to support Team USA Weightlifting with clean, certified supplements that reflect the discipline, dedication, and integrity of the athletes who represent our country. They deserve the best, and we’re here to deliver on that promise.”Exclusive Member OfferAs part of the collaboration, USA Weightlifting members can use the code USAW25 for 25% off their first purchase at PowerPlayFuel.com. Additionally, free shipping is available for all orders of $75 or more.About USA WeightliftingUSA Weightlifting, a member of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), is the National Governing Body for the Olympic sport of weightlifting in the United States. Its mission is to grow and develop the sport of weightlifting to support lifelong participation and achieve Olympic podium success.For more information, visit USAWeightlifting.org.About Power Play FuelPower Play Fuel is a U.S.-based sports nutrition company focused on delivering premium, sport-certified supplements, natural whey protein , and creatine for elite and everyday athletes. The brand’s mission is built on three core values—quality, purity, and safety. Every product is made with the highest-quality ingredients and formulated without sugar or artificial additives, ensuring athletes never have to compromise on performance or integrity.Whether it’s powering a lift, fueling recovery, or supporting everyday performance, Power Play Fuel gives athletes the edge they deserve. The company proudly stands behind every scoop with integrity, transparency, and trust.For more information, visit PowerPlayFuel.com.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.