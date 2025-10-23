Automatic Sliding Doors Market to Reach $3.17 Billion by 2029 with 5.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automatic Sliding Doors Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Automatic Sliding Doors Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, the market size of automatic sliding doors has seen robust expansion. The market is expected to increase from $2.45 billion in 2024 to $2.59 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Factors like environmental sustainability concerns, heightened energy cost awareness, the construction boom in healthcare facilities, increasing demand for automatic sliding doors in educational institutions, the expansion of organized retail and shopping complexes, and the rising need for weatherproof and durable solutions have fuelled growth during the historical period.

The market size of automatic sliding doors is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years, reaching $3.17 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as adherence to accessibility regulations and standards, heightened investments in airport infrastructure, broader application in the hospitality and tourism industry, preference for visually appealing door designs, and an escalating demand for touch-free entry systems. Key trends expected during this forecast period comprise the alignment with building management systems (BMS), the growth of automotive dealership facilities, the incorporation of AI for predictive maintenance, advancements in door control technology, and the extension of the retail and commercial sectors.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Automatic Sliding Doors Market?

The growth in the automatic sliding doors market is predicted to be fueled by the surge in healthcare facilities construction. The process of constructing healthcare facilities involves carefully planning, designing, and erecting structures specifically for providing patient care and community support services. The escalating construct of such facilities can be attributed to an increased need for healthcare services, advances in medical technology, and population growth. Automatic sliding doors play a vital role as entry and exit points for hospitals, clinics, and medical offices, enabling hassle-free and effective movement of patients, visitors, and healthcare personnel. These doors are versatile enough to handle stretchers, wheelchairs, and medical equipment, assuring easy accessibility for those with mobility impairments. For example, in November 2022, a report by Healthcare Facilities Today, a US-based news and information resource for healthcare facility management, disclosed that there has been an annual increment of 7.1% in healthcare construction in the USA. Consequently, the growing construct of healthcare facilities is stimulating the expansion of the automatic sliding doors market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automatic Sliding Doors Market?

Major players in the Automatic Sliding Doors include:

• Assa Abloy AB

• Kone Oyj

• Sanwa Holdings Corporation

• Dormakaba Holding AG

• Nabtesco Corporation

• Rubrik Inc.

• Hormann KG Verkaufsgesellschaft

• GEZE India Private Limited

• FAAC S.p.A.

• Horton Automatics Limited

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Automatic Sliding Doors Market In The Future?

Main players in the automatic sliding doors market, such as ST PRO Green, are concentrating their efforts on creating energy-saving doors in order to maintain their competitive advantage. The ST PRO Green sliding door is designed to reduce heat exchange between outside and inside spaces. An example of this is in August 2023 when a security-based group in Switzerland, Dormakaba Holding AG launched the aforementioned door. The door, which is both energy-efficient and innovative, is ideal for buildings of high value due to its eye-catching design and integrated safety features. Its specifications include thermally separated profiles, low UD values, and an ES PROLINE automatic sliding door operator. As a result, it's useful for public structures, institutional buildings, medical facilities, educational institutions, and as emergency exits in the UK and Ireland.

How Is The Automatic Sliding Doors Market Segmented?

The automatic sliding doors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Linear, Curved, Other Product Types

2) By Opening Type: Single Sliding, Bi-Parting

3) By Application: Commercial, Industrial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Linear: Single Linear Sliding Doors, Bi-Parting Linear Sliding Doors, Telescopic Linear Sliding Doors

2) By Curved: Single Curved Sliding Doors, Bi-Parting Curved Sliding Doors

3) By Other Product Types: Telescopic Curved Sliding Doors, Folding Sliding Doors, Customized Sliding Door Solutions

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Automatic Sliding Doors Market?

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the market for automatic sliding doors. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The market report for automatic sliding doors includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

