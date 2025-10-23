Mark Savaya Pledges to President Trumps Appointment as Special Envoy to Iraq

Mark Savaya (center) alongside U.S. President Donald Trump (left) and U.S. Vice President JD Vance (right).

Under President Trump’s leadership, Savaya seeks to advance unity and progress across the region.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newly appointed Special Envoy Mark Savaya prepares to embark on his diplomatic mission to Iraq. In a recent interview, Savaya emphasized his hope for harmony in the turbulent region. “I want to see unity, and give wings to the statement that we have all been saying for so long: ‘May there be peace in the Middle East,’” Savaya said, underscoring that his work will be driven by a desire to turn this longstanding hope into reality. He echoed President Trump’s optimism for a “new beginning for the Middle East”, transforming “peace in the Middle East” from a slogan into tangible progress [11] [12] Savaya has pledged to strengthen the U.S.–Iraq partnership through open dialogue and collaborative initiatives aimed at stability. “I am committed to strengthening the U.S.-Iraq partnership under President Trump’s leadership and guidance,” Savaya wrote in a public thank-you message to the President[13]. As a Chaldean American with personal ties to the region. His appointment comes at a time of delicate geopolitical balance. Envoy Savaya hopes to build bridges of trust that supports American and Iraqi Interests.

