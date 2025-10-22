The National School Boards Coalition (NSBC) is Launching 26 State Chapters in Preparation of 2025 School Board Elections

The NSBC is poised to represent the leadership of 4,000 school boards by 2029, breaking the NSBA's 70-year monopoly on school board governance.

With many school board elections in November, we strategically timed the launch of the new site and leadership to ensure members hit the ground running with professional development and mentorship.” — Laura Zorc

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as a grassroots initiative in 2020 has evolved into a powerful nationwide reform movement uniting parents, educators, and school board leaders across the United States. The National School Boards Coalition (NSBC) is committed to empowering school board leaders who prioritize academic excellence and actively engage parents in decision-making.Noah Wall, President of State Leadership Initiatives, asserts, "The National School Boards Coalition (NSBC) is an unstoppable force, prepared to be the grassroots movement that could soon be the first to render a national association like the National School Boards Association (NSBA) obsolete."NSBC currently supports school board officials in 26 states, now spanning from coast to coast. Each state coalition will be led by experienced current and former school board officials, ensuring local autonomy while advancing a unified mission.Chairman of the NSBC, Laura Zorc, highlighted the importance of this initiative: “Our focus is on local decision-making. With many states about to elect new school board members, we strategically timed the launch of our new site and state leadership to ensure new members hit the ground running with comprehensive professional development and mentorship.”The new interactive website is designed to accommodate all 50 states, where officials can access networking opportunities, seek mentorship, become mentors, and bridge connections with state coalition chapter leaders.The NSBC is poised to represent the leadership of 4,000 school boards by 2029, breaking a 70-year monopoly held by the NSBA and its state affiliates on school board governance. Through its initiatives, NSBC provides officials with choices in:- Professional Development- Networking Opportunities- Advocacy- Mentorship

