The 1st comprehensive leadership book for conservative school board members has reached #5 on Amazon's Hot New Releases

#5 on Amazon's Hot New Releases List School Board Leadership: The Right Way

"School Board Leadership: The Right Way" is a timely release given the Trump administration's proposal to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education.

"School Board Leadership: The Right Way" is a timely release given the Trump administration's proposal to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education.” — Laura Zorc

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best in Ed is thrilled to announce the growing success of " School Board Leadership : The Right Way." This comprehensive resource, authored by Laura Zorc , President of Best in Ed, and Dr. Karen Hiltz, Vice President and both former school board members, has achieved remarkable rankings on Amazon. It currently holds the #5 position on the Hot New Releases list in Higher Education Administration, #6 on the Hot New Releases list in Political Leadership, and #9 on the Hot New Releases list in Women in Politics.The new book provides a comprehensive, fact-based resource for all 95,000 school board members nationwide. It presents an alternative approach to the often one-sided training offered by state organizations and the National School Boards Association (NSBA).A timely release considering the Trump administration's proposed changes to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education: the book addresses important must-know topics reinforcing the board’s roles and responsibilities, such as onboarding new members, fiduciary duties, and budgeting. Its goal is to empower school board members to lead effectively, emphasizing accountability, transparency, and active engagement while considering their state laws, powers, and authority.In conjunction with the launch of a 43-chapter book, Best in Ed will kick off a weekly YouTube training series that spans 43 weeks, starting in February. Laura Zorc describes the book as a labor of love, drawing from experience serving on a school board and mentoring over 1,000 school board members since 2021.Dr. Karen Hiltz adds that while the book is intended for school board members, it also benefits candidates, parents, and advocates for school choice by clarifying their roles and responsibilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.