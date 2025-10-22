Colle AI Deploys Automation Tools to Streamline NFT Publishing and Collaboration

Unlocking the future of digital art through AI-powered NFT creation and innovation.

New AI-driven systems accelerate NFT releases, enhance teamwork, and simplify cross-chain deployment workflows

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-powered NFT platform, has deployed a suite of automation tools designed to simplify NFT publishing and improve collaboration among creators and developers. These tools integrate advanced AI logic to coordinate workflow automation, making it easier to manage, launch, and maintain NFT campaigns across multiple blockchains.The automation suite introduces real-time task orchestration, adaptive publishing layers, and AI-assisted synchronization for metadata and contracts. These features allow teams to collaborate seamlessly within Colle AI’s platform, reducing redundancy and streamlining cross-chain distribution. The system supports major networks, including Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain, ensuring a unified and efficient publishing experience.“Collaboration and automation are the foundation of the next generation of digital creativity,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “By deploying intelligent automation across Colle AI’s infrastructure, we’re giving creators the ability to work faster, smarter, and more cohesively in multichain environments.”With these tools, Colle AI continues its mission to accelerate the NFT lifecycle—providing an ecosystem where innovation meets precision, empowering creators and enterprises to scale their digital strategies seamlessly in the Web3 space.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

