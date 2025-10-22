UFA Celebrates Groundbreaking of New Distribution Centre Near Leduc

UFA is officially breaking ground on a new purpose-built Distribution Centre (DC) just south of Edmonton, near Leduc

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move to strengthen Alberta’s agricultural supply chain and enhance service to its members and customers, United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Ltd. (“UFA”) is officially breaking ground on a new purpose-built Distribution Centre (DC) just south of Edmonton, near Leduc. This milestone marks a significant investment in infrastructure and operational excellence, reinforcing UFA’s commitment to growth and innovation.Spanning 200,000 square feet and featuring 17 acres of yard space, the new facility will replace UFA’s current DC, which is approximately 150,000 square feet with nine acres of yard. The expanded footprint and higher ceiling will dramatically increase storage capacity and operational capabilities, enabling UFA to better meet the evolving needs of its network.“A resilient supply chain is the backbone of any successful business, especially in agriculture,” said Denys Vuch, Chief Financial Officer at UFA. “This strategic investment will not only enhance our ability to efficiently serve members and customers across the province but also generate new employment opportunities and contribute to the region’s economic growth.”The new DC will streamline how products are stored and distributed, resulting in faster, more reliable service for members and customers. By investing in modern equipment, UFA will be able to improve efficiency and better meet seasonal demand. The facility is also designed to support future growth, ensuring customers have access to the products they need, when they need them. UFA’s partner Hopewell Development has been instrumental in bringing the project to life.“Hopewell is pleased to have been selected as the Development and Construction Manager for UFA on this new distribution facility project in Leduc County,” said Derek Fox, Vice President of Construction for Hopewell Development. “Our teams worked collaboratively during the negotiations and design to best layout the site, identifying the most functional flow for UFA’s operations both inside and outside the building.”Fox added, “It’s a pleasure to work with a team that is enhancing its ability to serve its customers and communities better, and having all the key stakeholders around the table early allowed us to succeed and meet our milestone deadlines. We look forward to executing and delivering on our promises to UFA, with completion anticipated in fall 2026.”The project has also drawn praise from provincial leadership.The significance of this project extends beyond UFA’s operations. "UFA's investment is showcasing once again that Alberta is the best place to do business, highlighting our low-tax regime with a drive to create more jobs and attract investment like this," said Joseph Schow, Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration. "For nearly one and a half centuries, farming and agriculture has been a core part of our legacy, dating even further back than Alberta's creation in 1905. It is truly remarkable that it remains today a core driver of our economy, as proven by today's investment."As construction begins, UFA sees this moment as more than just a groundbreaking, it’s a symbol of long-term commitment to rural economic development and co-operative values.“We’re grateful to Hopewell Development for their partnership and to the Leduc community for supporting this important project,” added Vuch. “Together, we’re investing in growth that will benefit generations to come.”

