UFA Co-operative Announces First Farm and Ranch Supply Store in Saskatchewan

Emerald Park UFA Farm and Ranch Supply Store

UFA shares this news as the agricultural community gathers at Regina Agribition

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UFA Co-operative Ltd. (“UFA”) is proud to officially announce its first-ever Farm and Ranch Supply store in Saskatchewan, located in Emerald Park, just east of Regina. Constrution is underway and the new location is set to open in 2026. This exciting milestone marks a bold step forward in UFA’s expansion journey, bringing its trusted farm retail experience to Saskatchewan producers for the very first time.The co-operative is thrilled to share this news as the agricultural community gathers at Regina Agribition, a time to celebrate innovation and tradition, exchange ideas, and strengthen the bonds that define the industry.The new store, located at 850 North Service Road, will offer highway visibility and convenient access from two Highway 1 overpasses. Just nine kilometres east of Regina, the site is ideally positioned to support local producers and businesses.The five-acre development includes buildings totalling 18,600 square feet:• A 9,300 sq. ft. Farm Store• A 4,400 sq. ft. Building Materials structure• A 4,500 sq. ft. Cold Storage building• A compact Chem Shack“Announcing our first Farm and Ranch Supply store in Saskatchewan during the Regina Agribition is a meaningful way to celebrate agriculture and the communities that drive it,” said Fred Thun, President and CEO of UFA. “While UFA has steadily grown its petroleum offering in the province, this new store represents our first full-service farm retail location in Saskatchewan, a new chapter in our commitment to serving Western Canadian producers. We’re deeply grateful for the warm welcome from the Emerald Park community and look forward to providing the trusted products, knowledgeable service, and co-operative value that our members and customers count on.”This expansion reflects UFA’s ongoing commitment to investing in agricultural communities and growing its co-operative across Western Canada.

