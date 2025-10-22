MEDDIC Academy Launches the Official MEDDPICC® App, A GPS for Winning B2B Deals

The MEDDPICC App

The new MEDDPICC® App transforms how sellers assess, qualify and advance opportunities by inspecting, scoring and taking action on them.

We built this App to make MEDDPICC® more accessible, actionable, and measurable. Like a GPS for your deals, it helps you see where you stand, how far you are from closing, and the route to get there.” — Darius Lahoutifard

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDDIC Academy , a global provider of sales and leadership training and the exclusive authority on the MEDDPICC certification, today announced the launch of the MEDDPICCApp, a digital tool that helps sales professionals inspect, score, and take action on their opportunities, just like a GPS for deals.The MEDDPICCApp is designed to bring structure, clarity, and measurable insight to every sales cycle. Built on the same principles that power the MEDDPICCframework, the App allows sellers to evaluate their opportunities with precision, identify gaps in their process, and translate those insights into actionable next steps that improve deal outcomes and forecast accuracy.Before the App, sellers relied on the MEDDPICCScore Calculator, a downloadable spreadsheet created by MEDDIC Academy and used by thousands of professionals worldwide. The spreadsheet quickly became the go-to tool during QBRs and team reviews because it provided a structured, visual way to evaluate deal health and sales maturity. The new App builds on that success, keeping the same proven logic and radar-chart visuals while introducing a faster, more intuitive, mobile-friendly experience.“We built this App to make MEDDPICCmore accessible, actionable, and measurable,” said Darius Lahoutifard, Founder of MEDDIC Academy and author of Always Be Qualifying. “Like a GPS for your deals, it helps you see where you stand, how far you are from your destination, and exactly how to get there.”From Spreadsheet to Smart AppThe MEDDPICCApp preserves everything users loved about the Score Calculator while adding advanced capabilities for the modern seller. The interface allows users to swipe through qualification questions, score their deals instantly across all MEDDPICCelements, and view real-time visual summaries through radar and bar charts.Beyond scoring, the App introduces a new level of intelligence with its Action List feature. When a user answers “No” to a qualifying question, the App automatically generates a corresponding action item. This creates a personalized close plan that identifies the specific tasks required to strengthen the deal and move it closer to “Closed-Won.” The Action List can be exported and shared for coaching sessions, QBRs, and account planning.The spreadsheet version will remain available for teams that prefer to use it in collaborative, large-screen sessions. Many organizations continue to find the spreadsheet valuable for presenting during reviews or executive meetings, while the App serves as the ideal everyday companion for individual sellers on the go.Key Features- Inspect Opportunities: Guided question flow designed around MEDDPICCqualification principles.- Score Deals Instantly: Real-time visual scoring of every element of the MEDDPICCframework.- Take Action: Automatically generated Action List that provides a clear, step-by-step close plan.- Export Insights: Save and share reports for coaching or review.- Accessible Everywhere: Works seamlessly across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices.AvailabilityThe MEDDPICCApp is now included at no additional cost for learners enrolled in:- Full MEDDPICC- Advanced MEDDPICC- MEDDPICCfor Managers- MEDDPICCfor TrainersA standalone version is available for $9.99 per month, including full access to all features and future updates.Learn more about the app here: https://meddic.academy/meddpicc-app/ About MEDDIC AcademyMEDDIC Academy is a leading global provider of sales and leadership training, offering blended learning through online, in-person, virtual, and self-paced programs. Founded by Darius Lahoutifard, a former sales leader at PTC where the original MEDDIC methodology was born and author of Always Be Qualifying — the first and best-selling book on the MEDDIC and MEDDPICCmethodologies — the Academy empowers professionals and leaders worldwide through certification in MEDDPICCSales and Infinite SalesLeadership.Clients include industry leaders such as Google, Amazon, Salesforce, Cisco, S&P Global, and Trend Micro. MEDDIC Academy continues to advance the MEDDPICCframework through innovative enablement tools including the MEDDPICCApp, MEDDPICCCoach, and Plan2Close MEDDPICC, co-developed with SalesMethods for Salesforce users.Press Contact:MEDDPICCand Infinite Salesare registered trademark of Darius Lahoutifard & MEDDIC Academy. All rights reserved.

