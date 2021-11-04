MEDDIC Academy Announces Registration Of MEDDPICC Trademark
This milestone represents a recognition of MEDDIC Academy™’s leadership as a top sales training provider while establishing a reference for potential clients.
We are determined to make the amazing MEDDPICC sales methodology even more accessible to all, in an organized and structured manner, to the benefit of the sales teams who use it.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDDIC Academy, a Leading Global Sales Training Provider, today announced the registration of MEDDPICC as a trademark. This milestone represents a recognition of MEDDIC Academy™’s leadership as a top sales training provider while establishing a reference for potential clients to the only reliable source of training on one of the most renowned sales methodologies for enterprise sales.
— Darius Lahoutifard
“We are determined to make the amazing MEDDPICC sales methodology even more accessible to all, in an organized and structured manner, to the benefit of the sales teams who use it. I am excited to see our growth accelerated in different markets with a level of adoption of MEDDPICC® among sales teams, now six times more than when we incorporated MEDDIC Academy, according to Google Trends.” said Darius Lahoutifard, founder of MEDDIC Academy™.
MEDDIC and MEDDPICC help sellers shorten their sales cycles, increase revenue by enlarging their deals and present solid reliable forecasts. It originally takes its source in a series of sales techniques practiced at PTC (aka Parametric Technology Corp.), where Darius Lahoutifard was an early sales leader. PTC is recognized as a company that developed one of the strongest sales cultures in Enterprise Software and SaaS. The company experienced over forty quarters of continuous growth thanks to what we now call MEDDPICC®.
In June 2020 Darius Lahoutifard authored “Always Be Qualifying”, the first book ever published on MEDDIC and MEDDPICC®. It ranked first in two categories on Amazon for weeks, thus obtaining the status of Amazon best seller.
Sales teams at Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, Oracle, Microsoft, Fortinet, Cisco, Couchbase, Automation Anywhere and many more companies including start-ups and scale-ups use MEDDIC Sales Training subscription based services on a regular basis for MEDDIC training. MEDDIC Academy™, is the only organization to offer blended learning programs on MEDDPICC® for individuals, managers, trainers and Enterprise clients as well as delivering exam-based and interview-based certifications to trainers allowing them to become MEDDIC Certified™ when they qualify.
About MEDDIC Academy:
MEDDIC Academy is a Global Sales Academy and Sales Training Provider for Enterprise Sales Forces, offering in-person and online learning experiences. Recognized by Gartner in their Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Providers in 2021, MEDDIC Academy educates sales forces who target B2B or Enterprise clients. It helps them increase performance and revenue through modern learning techniques which include self-paced eLearning, bite sized courses, vILT (Virtual Instructor-Led Training), virtual workshops, in-person trainings, in-person workshops, coaching and management training in a blended learning mode. MEDDIC Academy is the only global organization to deliver exam-based MEDDPICC ® certification.
To learn more: https://meddic.academy
Contact : contact2 (at) meddic.academy
All registered trademarks mentioned belong to their respective owners.
contact [at] MEDDIC.Academy
MEDDIC Academy
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
MEDDIC Sales Training