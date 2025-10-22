Path2 Hydrogen Marks New Era as Philomaxcap AG Rebrands with Hydrogen Vision

GenH2 Logo Path2 Hydrogen Logo

GenH2, Now a Path2 Hydrogen Company, is a Global Leader in Liquid Hydrogen Infrastructure Solutions

With our new name, Path2 Hydrogen AG, we are making a clear statement: we are positioning ourselves as a driving force in building the global hydrogen infrastructure economy.” — Josh McMorrow, CEO of Path2 Hydrogen AG and Executive Chairman of GenH2

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 Corp., a global leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce that Philomaxcap AG is now officially known as Path2 Hydrogen AG (ticker symbol: PTHH.DE). GenH2 is therefore now “a Path2 Hydrogen Company”. The name change was approved by an overwhelming majority at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on August 6, 2025, and legally took effect with the recent entry in the Commercial Register in Munich. More information about Path2 Hydrogen AG is available on its new website at www.path2hydrogen.com Path2 Hydrogen is pleased to welcome three new members of the Supervisory Board: Belinda Oakland, Sarah Simkiss, and Marc Provencher. Ms. Oakland was appointed Chair of the Supervisory Board at the subsequent meeting. Dr. Markus Wiendieck was re-elected as Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board.The Annual General Meeting approved all agenda items submitted for resolution with 99.99% approval of the votes present. This is an impressive demonstration by the shareholders of their full support for the Company's new strategic direction and realignment towards the hydrogen infrastructure sector.Josh McMorrow, CEO of Path2 Hydrogen AG and Executive Chairman of GenH2, stated: "With our new name, Path2 Hydrogen AG, we are making a clear statement: we are positioning ourselves as a driving force in building the global hydrogen infrastructure economy. The new identity reflects our strategic ambition and commitment to innovation, which we expect will strengthen recognition of our company and products among customers and investors. At the same time, the approved equity capital measures provide us with the financial agility to decisively seize opportunities and accelerate the achievement of our growth objectives."About Path2 Hydrogen AGPath2 Hydrogen AG (FRA:PTHH.DE) is a holding company focusing on the hydrogen infrastructure sector. In 2025, a capital increase led to the acquisition of GenH2 Corp., a company specializing in liquid hydrogen technology and equipment. Learn more at www.path2hydrogen.com About GenH2GenH2 Corp. is a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (FRA: PTHH.DE), a German company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems, including Zero-Loss Controlled Storage and advanced hydrogen liquefaction. The company focuses on the production of standardized equipment to speed midstream infrastructure buildout for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. The technology team includes former NASA Hall-of-Fame scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.genh2.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.