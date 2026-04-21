GenH2 and FASTECH Awarded Contract to Deliver Zero-Loss Liquid Hydrogen Storage System to Golden Empire Transit District

GenH2 Logo GenH2 and FASTECH

Advancing Zero-Emission Transit with GenH2’s Controlled Storage

This project represents a major step forward in addressing one of the biggest barriers to scaling liquid hydrogen infrastructure” — Greg Gosnell, CEO at GenH2

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 Corp. , a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (XETR: PTHH), and Fueling and Service Technologies, Inc. (FASTECH) announced they’ve been awarded a contract by Golden Empire Transit District (GET Bus) to design, build, and install a state-of-the-art liquid hydrogen Controlled Storage system to prevent boil-off hydrogen losses.The project will be deployed at GET Bus’s hydrogen fueling facility in Bakersfield, California to support its growing zero-emission bus fleet. Originally established in 1973, Golden Empire Transit District is the primary public transportation provider for the Bakersfield urban area, serving approximately 160 square miles. As part of its transition to zero-emission transit, GET Bus has been operating hydrogen fuel cell electric buses and a liquid hydrogen refueling station since 2021. However, hydrogen boil-off losses exceeding 40% have created operational and economic challenges.“This project represents a major step forward in addressing one of the biggest barriers to scaling liquid hydrogen infrastructure,” said Greg Gosnell, CEO at GenH2. “GenH2’s ability to eliminate boil-off losses will transform the industry and set a new standard for refueling operations.”Delivering a Zero-Loss Future for Hydrogen TransitGET Bus will deploy a 15,000-gallon liquid hydrogen storage tank engineered and manufactured by Taylor-Wharton. The tank features GenH2’s patented heat lift technology integrated with a GenH2 cryogenic refrigeration system. The system will provide complete control over the state of the liquid hydrogen to prevent boil-off during storage, fueling and tank replenishment. “This is an important step forward in how liquid hydrogen storage tanks are designed and operated,” said Aaron Villarreal, Hydrogen Sales Director at Taylor-Wharton. “We’re proud to support a solution that effectively addresses boil-off and improves overall system performance.”Strategic Partnership Driving InnovationGenH2 is a recognized leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure, with patented zero-loss Controlled Storage and advanced liquefaction and refrigeration technologies developed by a team that includes former NASA scientists and engineers.FASTECH complements this innovation with deep experience in engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance of energy infrastructure, including hydrogen, CNG, RNG, LNG, propane, and traditional fueling systems. Headquartered in Buena Park, California, FASTECH provides nationwide support through regional offices across the western United States. “This is exactly the kind of project FASTECH was built for—delivering turnkey, high-performance energy infrastructure,” said Dan McGill, President at FASTECH. “By combining our EPCM expertise with GenH2’s breakthrough hydrogen technology, we’re bringing a practical, scalable solution to market that directly impacts operational efficiency and sustainability.”Advancing Zero-Emission TransportationThe project aligns with GET Bus’s long-term vision to expand its zero-emission fleet while maintaining cost-effective and reliable operations. By eliminating hydrogen losses, the new system is expected to significantly reduce operating costs and emissions due to boil-off, enabling broader adoption of hydrogen-powered transit.“This project is not just about one transit agency—it’s about setting a new standard for hydrogen infrastructure nationwide,” added Dan McGill. “Controlled Storage changes the economics of liquid hydrogen and accelerates the path to decarbonization.”About GenH2GenH2 Corp. is a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (XETR: PTHH), a German company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems, including Zero-Loss Controlled Storage and advanced hydrogen liquefaction. The company focuses on producing standardized equipment to accelerate midstream hydrogen infrastructure buildout for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. The technology team includes former NASA Hall-of-Fame scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and deploying hydrogen solutions. Learn more at genh2.com.About Fueling and Service Technologies, Inc. (FASTECH)Fueling and Service Technologies, Inc. is a full-service energy solutions provider specializing in EPCM services for alternative fueling and energy infrastructure. With expertise spanning hydrogen, CNG, RNG, LNG, propane, and commercial HVAC, FASTECH delivers turnkey solutions that power transportation, businesses, and communities nationwide.About Golden Empire Transit DistrictGolden Empire Transit District provides public transportation services throughout the Bakersfield region and is a leader in adopting zero-emission technologies to support a cleaner, more sustainable future.About Taylor-WhartonTaylor-Wharton traces its roots to 1742 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Water America, Inc. The extensive Taylor-Wharton product range includes cryogenic bulk tanks, micro-bulk tanks, transportable liquid cylinders, LNG (liquefied natural gas) storage and application systems, cryogenic beverage carbonation vessels, trailers, ISO containers, railcars, hydrogen fuel stations, mobile hydrogen rechargers, vacuum insulated pipe, vaporizers, and more. Visit Taylor-Wharton at https://twcryo.com

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