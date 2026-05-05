Reuters Recognizes GenH2 as a Leader in 'Technology of Change' for Energy Storage Innovation

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GenH2 Shortlisted in the Technologies of Change Category for Energy Storage

We appreciate Reuters recognizing GenH2’s liquid hydrogen expertise in liquefaction and storage” — Josh McMorrow, Executive Chairman of GenH2.

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 Corp ., a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (XETR: PTHH), today announced it has been named to the shortlist for the Reuters Events Energy Industry Awards 2026, earning recognition in the Technologies of Change category for the Energy Storage Award. Winners will be announced on Monday, June 22, 2026, in New York City during the Reuters Events Global Energy Forum.The Reuters Events Energy Industry Awards convene leading companies and senior decision-makers from across the global energy ecosystem to recognize excellence in innovation, leadership, and impact. This year’s shortlist was selected from more than 500 submissions and represents a diverse cross-section of technology leaders, utilities, grid operators, consultancies, and government entities driving the future of energy worldwide.GenH2’s selection highlights its leadership in advancing liquid hydrogen infrastructure, and particularly its proprietary Zero-Loss Controlled Storage technology and scalable liquefaction solutions designed to support the growing demand for clean, efficient energy storage.“We appreciate Reuters recognizing GenH2’s liquid hydrogen expertise in liquefaction and storage,” said Josh McMorrow, Executive Chairman of GenH2. “GenH2’s patented Liquid Hydrogen Controlled Storage solves the Achilles’ heel of liquid hydrogen infrastructure because it can eliminate the 30% - 50% boil-off losses that currently occur during transfer, storage, and dispensing. This technological breakthrough will accelerate hydrogen’s ability to compete on price with fossil fuel alternatives. This recognition underscores the importance of GenH2’s liquid hydrogen technology.”The Technologies of Change category honors innovations that are transforming how energy is produced, stored, delivered, and consumed. Submissions are evaluated based on relevance, commercial viability, and disruptive potential, with a focus on technologies that are both scalable and critical to building a more resilient, responsive energy system.Finalists are reviewed by an expert judging panel, with one winner and one Highly Commended recognition awarded in each category.For more information on the Reuters Events Energy Industry Awards, visit: https://events.reutersevents.com/energy/energy-industry-awards About GenH2GenH2 Corp. is a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (XETR: PTHH), a German company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems, including Zero-Loss Controlled Storage and advanced hydrogen liquefaction. The company focuses on producing standardized equipment to accelerate midstream hydrogen infrastructure buildout for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. The technology team includes former NASA Hall-of-Fame scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and deploying hydrogen solutions. Learn more at www.genh2.com

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