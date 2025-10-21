MPD Investigating 15th Place Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, October 18, 2025, at approximately 9:43 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 3200 block of 15th Place, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 37-year-old Eric Jones, of Southeast, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25159020

