Halloween 2025 at BCYF

Our community centers have lots of fun things planned for Halloween!

BCYF Halloween Events 2025 Below is brief information about some of our events. More are being added. Many require pre-registration so please check for further information by clicking below: Info and Registration Fri, Oct 24, 2025 Leahy Holloran Fun FriYay : Halloween Skate Party 06:30 p.m. - 08:00 p.m. BCYF Leahy Holloran Community Center Tue, Oct 28, 2025 BCYF Martin Pino Community Center Halloween Party 05:00 p.m. - 07:00 p.m. BCYF Pino Community Center Wed, Oct 29, 2025 Hennigan Spooky Skate Trip (Ages 17 Under) 04:00 p.m. - 07:00 p.m. BCYF Hennigan Community Center Paris Street Halloween Party 05:00 p.m. -07:00 p.m. BCYF Paris Street Community Center Tynan Halloween Party 04:00 p.m. - 06:00 p.m. BCYF Tynan Community Center Fri, Oct 31, 2025 Nazzaro Center Annual Halloween Party 03:00 p.m. - 08:00 p.m. BCYF Nazzaro Community Center BCYF- Ohrenberger Halloween Skate Party 04:30 p.m. - 07:30 p.m. BCYF Ohrenberger Community Center - Ohrenberger Gymnasium Quincy Halloween Arts and Craft 04:30 p.m. - 06:00 p.m. BCYF Quincy Community Center - Quincy Computer Lab Tobin Haunted Halls and Halloween Activities 04:30 p.m. - 07:30 p.m. BCYF Tobin Community Center

