Halloween 2025 at BCYF
Our community centers have lots of fun things planned for Halloween!
BCYF Halloween Events 2025
Fri, Oct 24, 2025
Leahy Holloran Fun FriYay : Halloween Skate Party
06:30 p.m. - 08:00 p.m.
BCYF Leahy Holloran Community Center
Tue, Oct 28, 2025
BCYF Martin Pino Community Center Halloween Party
05:00 p.m. - 07:00 p.m.
BCYF Pino Community Center
Wed, Oct 29, 2025
Hennigan Spooky Skate Trip (Ages 17 Under)
04:00 p.m. - 07:00 p.m.
BCYF Hennigan Community Center
Paris Street Halloween Party
05:00 p.m. -07:00 p.m.
BCYF Paris Street Community Center
Tynan Halloween Party
04:00 p.m. - 06:00 p.m.
BCYF Tynan Community Center
Fri, Oct 31, 2025
Nazzaro Center Annual Halloween Party
03:00 p.m. - 08:00 p.m.
BCYF Nazzaro Community Center
BCYF- Ohrenberger Halloween Skate Party
04:30 p.m. - 07:30 p.m.
BCYF Ohrenberger Community Center - Ohrenberger Gymnasium
Quincy Halloween Arts and Craft
04:30 p.m. - 06:00 p.m.
BCYF Quincy Community Center - Quincy Computer Lab
Tobin Haunted Halls and Halloween Activities
04:30 p.m. - 07:30 p.m.
BCYF Tobin Community Center
