Halloween 2025 at BCYF

Our community centers have lots of fun things planned for Halloween!

BCYF Halloween Events 2025
Below is brief information about some of our events. More are being added.  Many require pre-registration so please check for further information by clicking below:

 

Info and Registration

Fri, Oct 24, 2025

Leahy Holloran Fun FriYay : Halloween Skate Party

06:30 p.m. - 08:00 p.m.

BCYF Leahy Holloran Community Center

 

Tue, Oct 28, 2025

BCYF Martin Pino Community Center Halloween Party

05:00 p.m. - 07:00 p.m.

BCYF Pino Community Center

 

Wed, Oct 29, 2025

Hennigan Spooky Skate Trip (Ages 17 Under)

04:00 p.m. - 07:00 p.m.

BCYF Hennigan Community Center

 

Paris Street Halloween Party

05:00 p.m. -07:00 p.m.

BCYF Paris Street Community Center

 

Tynan Halloween Party

04:00 p.m. - 06:00 p.m.

BCYF Tynan Community Center

 

Fri, Oct 31, 2025

Nazzaro Center Annual Halloween Party

03:00 p.m. - 08:00 p.m.

BCYF Nazzaro Community Center

 

BCYF- Ohrenberger Halloween Skate Party

04:30 p.m. - 07:30 p.m.

BCYF Ohrenberger Community Center - Ohrenberger Gymnasium

 

Quincy Halloween Arts and Craft

04:30 p.m. - 06:00 p.m.

BCYF Quincy Community Center - Quincy Computer Lab

 

Tobin Haunted Halls and Halloween Activities

04:30 p.m. - 07:30 p.m.

BCYF Tobin Community Center

