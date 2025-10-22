Artificial Intelligence Information Sharing & Analysis Center Launches, Kennedy Space Center - Free Webinar Oct 23, 2025

AI-ISAC Launch - The State of AI: Balancing Technological Advancements with Security Concerns, Free Webinar 10/23/25, 1-2:30 EDT

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of artificial intelligence (AI) security takes a giant leap forward with the inauguration of the Artificial Intelligence Information Sharing & Analysis Center (AI-ISAC) headquartered at the International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI), Center for Space Education, Kennedy Space Center, FL.As the AI landscape continues to evolve, the AI-ISAC stands as a beacon of collaboration, innovation, and proactive defense against the evolving AI threat landscape and malicious use of AI, exemplifying the power of public-private critical infrastructure owners and operators working together to solidify fully understanding and responding to continued AI risks.“We stand at a turning point where artificial intelligence will define the next era of human progress. The AI-ISAC is not just responding to this evolution — we’re shaping the way the world defends against it. Our mission is to unify government, industry, and research in building a trusted, transparent, and secure AI ecosystem where innovation and security advance together — because the future of AI must also be the future of trust.” - AI-ISAC Executive Director, Peter MillerThe AI-ISAC enables the safe, secure and trustworthy development and use of artificial intelligence by serving as the globally trusted platform to accelerate threat and defensive measures 'actionable' intelligence information sharing, analysis, and response, and by operationalizing AI security resilience best practice and education.The AI-ISAC and IACI monitor the global security threat landscape - physical, geospatial (undersea, terrestrial earth, climate, space), cyber, AI, and cyber-physical domains to support public-private intelligence exchange within and across critical infrastructure sectors via a secure Information sharing infrastructure, and 24/7 security intelligence and response tools and technologies,Please Join Us for the AI-ISAC Launch - Free Virtual Webinar.The State of AI: Balancing Technological Advancements with Security ConcernsThursday, October 23, 2025, 1-2:30 EDTRegistration: Email Matt Butler, mbutler@certifiedisao.orgA Registration Link will be immediately provided.Speakers:Chad Tetrault, Former Deputy CTO of AI Strategy and Implementation at DHS/CISAMatthew Hackner, Former DHS Intelligence & Analysis Branch, Chief, Critical Infrastructure Threat IntelligenceChad Tetrault - Led the development and launch of proprietary AI technology solutions, optimizing outcomes and enhancing citizen engagement across government services. Chad defined and executed unified technology strategies and accelerated digital transformation and established leadership in federal technology innovation. Built and scaled secure, compliant, and high-performing technology infrastructures, integrating engineering, data, and operations. Recruiting and mentoring high-performing engineering and data teams cultivating a collaborative and innovative-driven culture. Championing the integration of AI/ML and advanced analytics, delivering actionable insights and measurable outcomes for government programs.Matthew Hackner - 25+ years of intelligence analysis expertise leadership in support of critical infrastructure protection, U.S. Government, Dept. of Defense (DoD), national security and defense industry missions. Matthew previously led DHS Security and Intelligence Community Programs directly supporting intelligence production and dissemination to Federal, State, Local, Tribal, Territorial government and private sector critical infrastructure cybersecurity practitioners. Mastered Intelligence Community tradecraft standards (ICD 203/206), structured analytical techniques and briefed intelligence assessments for senior government officials, Members of Congress, and private-sector executives, CIOs, and CISOs. Broad range of analytical expertise include cyber threat analysis, counterterrorism, as well as intel preparation of the battlefield for C4ISR and defense industry domains.The AI-ISAC is headquartered at the International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI), Center for Space Education, NASA/Kennedy Space Center, Florida.For more information about joining the AI-ISAC...Contact:

