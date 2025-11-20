IACI & Synthetic Decision Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Critical Infrastructure Security Resilience

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI) today formally announces a strategic partnership with Synthetic Decision Group Inc. (SynDG) to enhance global critical infrastructure protection, resilience, and operational decision-making. The collaboration will integrate SynDG's advanced Civil-Military-Humanitarian Decision Support Framework with IACI's critical infrastructure threat and defensive measures 'actionable' intelligence information-sharing, analysis and response infrastructure.This partnership establishes a unified initiative to develop, deploy and operationalize advanced, multi-domain decision support capabilities that advance coordinated action across civil authorities, defense organizations, humanitarian missions and public-private critical infrastructure owners and operators.The initiative aligns with state, local, national, and international strategies for securing critical infrastructure, strengthening public-private partnerships, and advancing whole-of-community resilience within and across 16 critical infrastructure sectors and global equivalents.Under the agreement, IACI and SynDG will jointly pursue the integration of Synthetic Design Group’s multi-technology decision-support suite—encompassing AI-enabled analytics, geospatial intelligence, physical, cyber, and cyber-physical risk assessment, operational modeling, and synthetic simulation.These capabilities are designed to support high-consequence operational decisions to strengthen global critical infrastructure resilience and coordination to improve readiness against emerging and evolving threats and accelerate incident response - Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond and Recover.The collaboration provides enhanced support to strengthen capabilities and collaborative defenses across global critical infrastructure sectors and enhance resilience and continuity of operations for organizations engaged in national security, disaster management, emergency response, and essential service delivery.- Interoperable threat and risk information sharing across civil, military, humanitarian organizations, and critical infrastructure sectors.- Cross-sector situational awareness integrating physical, geospatial (undersea, terrestrial earth, climate, space), cyber, and cyber-physical domains- Coordinated decision-making during complex incidents, disasters, and security events- Operational planning, training, and readiness exercises supported by advanced simulation technologies- Whole-of-government and whole-of-community response frameworks“This partnership is a significant advancement to strengthen collaborative defenses across critical infrastructure sectors globally to operate with enhanced precision, interoperability, and readiness,” said Deborah Kobza, IACI President/CEO. “By integrating Synthetic Decision Group’s multi-domain decision-support technologies for IACI and IACI Members, we are extending the capacity of 'actionable' intelligence information sharing, analysis and response coordination to address complex risks that affect the stability and resilience of critical infrastructure.”“We are honored to support IACI’s global critical infrastructure security resilience mission,” said George Davis, President of Synthetic Decision Group Inc. “The integration of SynDG's decision-support framework with IACI’s public-private critical infrastructure sector and cross-sector threat and defensive measures information sharing infrastructure will create a highly coordinated capability to address the challenges of ensuring informed decisions to protect life, property, and interdependent and interconnected critical infrastructure.”About the International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI)IACI, headquartered at the IACI-CERT, Center for Space Education, NASA/Kennedy Space Center, is the global information sharing 'Center-of-Gravity' advancing security resilience by accelerating 'actionable' intelligence threat and defensive measures information sharing, analysis, and response supported by trusted technologies, best practice and education.IACI reduces security risk by enabling and sustaining security resilience via access to the benefits provided by a globally connected Security Resilience Ecosystem of critical infrastructure ISAC communities, breaking down long-standing barriers and silos.IACI Members - Open Participation in Critical Infrastructure ISAC Communities - Smart Cities & Communities ISAC, Emergency Services & Response ISAC, Vote-ISAC, Global Supply Chain ISAC (Critical Infrastructure Sectors), Geospatial (GEOINT-ISAC), Artificial Intelligence ISAC, Industrial Control Systems ISAC, Community Bank ISAC, Sports ISACAbout Synthetic Decision Group Inc. (SynDG)Synthetic Decision Group is a provider of advanced Civil-Military-Humanitarian Decision Support technologies that integrate artificial intelligence, geospatial analytics, operational modeling, and cognitive systems to support national security, humanitarian operations, and complex critical infrastructure missions. SynDG technologies are designed to improve strategic, operational, and tactical decision-making in dynamic and high-risk environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.