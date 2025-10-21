Submit Release
New Cabinet Ministers Sworn In

CANADA, October 21 - L-R: John White, Minister of Housing; Scott Armstrong, Attorney General, Minister of Justice and Minister of Equity and Anti-Racism; Kim Masland, Minister of Natural Resources and Minister of Emergency Management; Chief Justice Michael Wood, representing Lt.-Gov. Mike Savage; Premier Tim Houston, Minister of Energy, President of the Executive Council, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, and Minister of Trade; Barbara Adams, Minister of Opportunities and Social Development, Deputy Premier, Deputy President of the Executive Council, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care, and Minister responsible for Military Relations; and John A. MacDonald, Minister of Municipal Affairs. (Province of Nova Scotia)

New Cabinet Ministers Sworn In

