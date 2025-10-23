Nova Scotia to Learn From Ontario on Small Modular Reactors

CANADA, October 23 - Nova Scotia and Ontario will work together to explore small modular reactor technology as a clean energy option.

Premier Tim Houston, who is also Minister of Energy, signed a memorandum of understanding today, October 23, alongside Ontario’s Minister of Energy and Mines, Stephen Lecce.

Small modular reactor technology is innovative, versatile and scalable and has potential to further enhance the safety and economic and environmental benefits of nuclear energy.

Ontario is leading the way on small modular reactor development in Canada, with its Darlington New Nuclear Project named by the Prime Minister in September a project of national interest to be considered by the Major Projects Office.

“Nova Scotia is open to exploring the full range of clean energy options that can help meet our province’s future energy needs, build grid resilience and protect ratepayers,” said Premier Houston. “We have an opportunity to learn from Ontario’s experience deploying nuclear technology and I see great value in this partnership to inform system planning and best practices for Nova Scotia.”

While small modular reactor technology will not be established in Nova Scotia soon, the memorandum of understanding outlines these areas for collaboration:

sharing knowledge and expertise, including technological readiness, regulatory frameworks, supply chains, economics and financing, nuclear waste management and public and Indigenous engagement

influencing the federal government to ensure meaningful support and to streamline regulatory approvals

informing the public about the economic and environmental benefits of nuclear energy and small modular reactors

engaging with other interested provinces and territories.

Nova Scotia also plans to sign onto an interprovincial partnership agreement on transmission interties, which is being considered by all provinces. New transmission interties will be crucial to ensure wind projects built offshore Nova Scotia can deliver energy to market and create significant economic benefits for the province.

Quotes:

“The world is watching Ontario as we lead the largest expansion of nuclear energy on the continent and build the G7’s first small modular reactor. Through this important clean energy partnership with Nova Scotia, we are helping to advance small modular reactor technology to create good-paying jobs across the country. Small modular reactor deployment is an anchor of our nation-building plan that will create 18,000 construction jobs and add $500 million annually into Ontario’s economy. As we face instability in the global economy, Ontario is partnering with provinces east and west to deliver self-reliance, more jobs and a stronger economy.”

— Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines, Government of Ontario

Quick Facts

76,000 jobs in Canada are supported by the nuclear energy sector, most of them in Ontario

Canada’s first small modular reactors, proposed for Ontario, are progressing through approvals

Ontario’s Darlington New Nuclear Project will make Canada the first G7 country to have an operational small modular reactor and will provide reliable, affordable clean power to 300,000 homes; it will create 200 high-paying operations jobs in addition to 1,600 jobs during construction

in December 2019, Ontario, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan signed a similar memorandum of understanding; Alberta signed on in April 2021

Additional Resources

Memorandum of understanding on small modular reactors: https://novascotia.ca/developing-energy-resources/