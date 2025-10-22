Dr. Barry I. Gold Announces Audiobook Release of 'Gin & Tonic, Heroin and the Pharmaceutical Industry'

A gripping exposé on the pharmaceutical world’s entanglement with addiction—now more accessible than ever.

History has a voice—and this audiobook is about letting it speak clearly. Addiction isn’t a modern invention; it’s a reflection of choices we’ve made again and again.” — Dr. Barry I. Gold

PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author and pharmacologist Barry I. Gold announces the audiobook launch of his groundbreaking work, Gin & Tonic, Heroin and the Pharmaceutical Industry, now available through major digital retailers. Published by Sweetspire Literature Management, the audiobook offers listeners a riveting journey through the evolution of global addiction—from the casual colonial gin trade to the corporate pharmaceutical systems that shaped modern dependency.

The release expands accessibility to Gold’s research-driven storytelling, continuing his mission to educate, inform, and inspire reform in how society perceives addiction, medicine, and responsibility.

Gin & Tonic, Heroin and the Pharmaceutical Industry examines the fascinating yet unsettling parallels between early global commerce and today’s pharmaceutical landscape. Gold traces how substances once embraced as harmless or medicinal—gin, opium, morphine—became foundations of global trade and eventual addiction epidemics.

With sharp historical insight and scientific precision, Gold explores how profit motives, colonial policies, and pharmaceutical innovation converged to shape public health crises spanning centuries. The audiobook format allows audiences to experience the material in an engaging, narrative-driven way—combining education and emotion in every chapter.

This release marks another milestone in Gold’s ongoing mission to raise awareness and accountability within medicine, policy, and society.

About the Author

Barry I. Gold earned his Ph.D. in Pharmacology from Boston University after completing a B.S. in Zoology at the University of Cincinnati. He pursued postdoctoral research at Yale University and later served as Assistant Professor of Pharmacology at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

Gold is the author of several acclaimed nonfiction works, including We’re Overdosed and We’re Overdosed: From Opium to Opioids, known for their blend of investigative rigor and human empathy. His writing bridges science, ethics, and storytelling—inviting dialogue across borders and disciplines.

Book Details

Title: Gin & Tonic, Heroin and the Pharmaceutical Industry

Author: Barry I. Gold

Genre: Nonfiction / Investigative History / Public Health

Publisher: Sweetspire Literature Management

Format Availability: Audiobook, eBook, and Paperback

Members of the press, reviewers, and podcast hosts are invited to request advance listening copies or schedule interviews with Barry I. Gold to discuss the audiobook’s creation, impact, and educational value.

