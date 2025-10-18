Barry I. Gold to Present Groundbreaking ‘We’re Overdosed’ Series at Frankfurt Buchmesse 2025

Author of the “We’re Overdosed” series to hold an exclusive signing and global awareness event in Frankfurt.

The story of opioids isn’t confined to one country or culture—it’s a shared human story. Bringing these books to Frankfurt means bringing the conversation to the world.” — Barry I. Gold

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barry I. Gold, author of We’re Overdosed and We’re Overdosed: From Opium to Opioids (Sweetspire Literature Management / Central Park South Publishing), will make an exclusive appearance and book signing at the Frankfurt Buchmesse 2025, the world’s largest and most prestigious international book fair.

Gold’s attendance underscores the growing global dialogue around the opioid crisis, public health, and historical accountability—themes powerfully explored in his works. The event offers media, readers, and industry professionals a chance to meet the author and engage with the urgent questions his books raise.

Barry I. Gold’s We’re Overdosed series investigates one of humanity’s most pressing modern crises: the spread of addiction from ancient opium to synthetic opioids in the twenty-first century. Drawing from a lifetime in pharmacological science and academic research, Gold exposes how commerce, policy, and human dependency intersected to create the global opioid epidemic.

His second volume, We’re Overdosed: From Opium to Opioids, expands this vision—connecting centuries of drug trade to modern pharmaceutical practices. Together, the two books form a comprehensive chronicle of addiction’s past, present, and potential future.

Gold’s participation in Frankfurt Buchmesse 2025 highlights his mission: to use historical insight and scientific clarity to promote reform, recovery, and renewed awareness on a global scale.

About the Author

Barry I. Gold earned his PhD in Pharmacology from Boston University after completing his BS in Zoology at the University of Cincinnati. His academic work included research at Yale and faculty service at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

Now an established author and advocate, Gold’s writing blends scientific insight with moral conviction, addressing the complex relationship between medicine, policy, and human behavior. Residing in Putnam County, New York, he continues to write and speak on addiction awareness, recovery, and education, inviting dialogue that spans generations and borders.

Book Details

Series Title: We’re Overdosed

Individual Titles:

We’re Overdosed (ISBN: 979-8869746811)

We’re Overdosed: From Opium to Opioids (ISBN: 978-1964035772)

Author: Barry I. Gold

Genre: Nonfiction / Investigative History / Public Health / Memoir

Publisher: Sweetspire Literature Management / Central Park South Publishing

Event: Exclusive Book Signing & Media Presentation

Location: Frankfurt Buchmesse 2025 – Frankfurt, Germany

Date: September 17, 2025

