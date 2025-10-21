The first international defence, security, protection, and rescue fair in Celje

SLOVENIA, October 21 - The fair includes a conference with five extensive panel discussions and the 5th “V službi domovine” event, which presents professions and career paths in the Slovenian Armed Forces.

At the official opening of the SIDEC event, Minister of Defence Borut Sajovic addressed ministers, chiefs of general staffs, members of parliament, representatives of foreign delegations and companies, and other attendees. He emphasised that there is only one security and that we ensure it together, highlighting the importance of unity in society. He said that the organisers expect the fair to have a positive impact on both our defence and security system and the Slovenian defence industry. "More than 250 Slovenian companies are already participating in our key development projects. Such cooperation enables the development of high-tech products with high added value. For three years now, we have been establishing an economic base that can be combined in individual segments to create a significant and competitive product for large foreign defence industry corporations," he explained. Mr. Sajovic added that funding for research and development is also increasing, which is directly linked to the strategy of supporting the Slovenian defence industry. In addition, numerous strong foreign companies and corporations are also presenting themselves at the fair, which places the fair on the global map of such events, where our country also belongs in terms of the size and successful development of the defence industry.

Boštjan Skalar, director of the Slovenian Defence Industry Cluster (GOIS), said that SIDEC is not just a showcase of modern military technology, but an expression of a shared vision of integration, technological progress, and strengthening strategic sovereignty. He said that in recent years, the Slovenian defence industry has become a recognised part of the domestic European and broader defence ecosystem, emphasising that the key to success lies in cooperation. He expressed his wish for SIDEC to be a platform for dialogue, integration, and strategic thinking, as the defence industry is a strategic pillar of the state, a key factor in national security, and the foundation of resilience. The Director General of the Logistics Directorate at the Ministry of Defence, Željko Kralj, said that over the past three years, the ministry has learned to connect Slovenian industry and science and to implement synergies in services and products that are technologically advanced, recognised, and highly competitive internationally. He cited the European dual-use energy project, in which Slovenia is the leading country, as an example.

An important part of the program of the biennial event, organised by the Ministry of Defence, the Slovenian Armed Forces, and the independent economic interest association Slovenian Defence Industry Cluster - GOIS, is the SIDEC professional conference, which will feature five extensive panels on cyber security, artificial intelligence, energy efficiency, future technologies, and the new Strategy for the Development of the Defence Industry and Technology Base in the Republic of Slovenia. Today's panel on the importance and next steps of the strategy adopted in July this year was attended by State Secretary at the Ministry of Defence Boštjan Pavlin, Adviser to the President of the Management Board of the Slovenian Sovereign Holding Dr. Damir Črnčec, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GOIS Matej Miklavčič, and Simon Šimenka from the Slovenian Export and Development Bank (SID Bank).

State Secretary at the Ministry of Defence Boštjan Pavlin explained that with the first national strategy for the development of the defence industry, adopted in July this year, the government wants to support a gradual increase in the defence budget to three percent over five years, relying as much as possible on domestic knowledge, while also placing emphasis on the area of general social resilience. The implementation of the strategy will be monitored by the Strategic Council of the Republic of Slovenia for Defence Technology and Industrial Base and Resilience, to which the government has appointed representatives from various ministries, faculties, the automotive industry, the Slovenian Sovereign Holding, and other stakeholders. The Council held its inaugural meeting yesterday. According to State Secretary Pavlin, the establishment of consortia for cooperation between the ministry, research and development institutions, and companies has been key to strengthening the domestic defence industry over the past three years. In the coming years, we must continue to encourage the consolidation of Slovenian research and development, industry, and banking with consortia in order to develop products that are competitive on international markets using Slovenian knowledge. With this goal and the goal of standardisation in mind, the Minister of Defence today signed an agreement on cooperation in equipment testing with the Slovenian Armed Forces, four faculties and the Slovenian Institute of Quality and Metrology. As was heard at the conference, the defence industry already has 40 percent higher added value per employee than other industries.

DOVOS, a state-owned company for defence, security, and resilience established in September this year, will invest in the development and industrialisation of domestic defence solutions and support research, development, and production projects in the defence industry through strategic partnerships. It will, as announced, publish the first public call for companies by the end of this month. At that time, DOVOS, as confirmed today by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Damir Črnčec, will invite companies to submit proposals for the industrialisation of products in the field of defence, security, and resilience. He pointed out that we are compelled to do so by the security situation, from the war in Europe to drones deep within its territory. At the same time, Dr. Črnčec believes that we have achieved a great deal in Slovenia over the past two years, and he is confident that at the next SIDEC fair we will see products that, together with DOVOS activities, will be the result of industrialisation over the next two years.

Matej Miklavčič, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Slovenian Defence Industry Cluster, said that the European market offers many opportunities, as it has grown from last year's €343 billion, or 1.9% of GDP, to this year's €381 billion, or 2.1% of GDP. He emphasised the role of consortia as accelerators of the development path from idea to final product and industrialisation. Simon Šimenka from SID Bank estimates that the banking system in Slovenia is increasingly inclined to support companies in the defence and security sector. SID Bank also offers mechanisms to promote the development of domestic products to companies and, as he said, is already setting up a fund together with the Ministry of Defence to help Slovenian companies finance development and production. A similar fund is also being set up by the Western Balkans region.

The SIDEC fair features 172 companies and organisations from 20 countries, exhibiting the latest technology on more than 10,000 square metres of exhibition space. There are 110 Slovenian companies present, most of which are part of the Slovenian Defence Industry Cluster, as well as internationally renowned exhibitors from the fields of defence technologies, security systems, communications, unmanned systems, and logistical support, ranging from the largest companies such as Rheinmetall, Diehl Defence, Leonardo, Airbus, KNDS, FN Herstal, and Thales, as well as some smaller companies that are still establishing themselves on the global market. Ten companies from the Austrian association Advantage Austria are exhibiting at the fair, including those specialising in unmanned aerial systems, communication systems, aviation equipment and truck upgrades. The Croatian company Dok-ing is exhibiting demining machines and, together with its Slovenian partner, is presenting the integration of the Mangart weapon station into an unmanned ground vehicle to the public for the first time. The Turkish defence industry is being presented as part of the national pavilion.

One of the halls is dedicated to showcasing the research, development, and innovation activities conducted under the auspices of the Ministry of Defence. This area showcases weapon stations, autonomous vehicles and simulators, as well as Pipistrel's high-capacity, long-range Nuuva unmanned aircraft and a hydrogen-powered light reconnaissance vehicle from the South Korean manufacturer KIA. To promote Slovenian start-ups, the Slovenian Public Agency for Entrepreneurship, Internalisation, Foreign Investments and Technology (SPIRIT Slovenia) has set up a start-up corner, where smaller companies present their high-tech products and services intended for dual use. More information about the exhibitors can be found on the fair’s official website.

Concurrently with the SIDEC fair, the »V službi domovine« event is also taking place, at which we are presenting professions and career paths in the Slovenian Armed Forces for the fifth consecutive time at Celje Congress centre. Visitors can see military equipment, weapons, and vehicles up close, watch dynamic presentations, and talk to members of the Slovenian Armed Forces in person.

Admission to the event »V službi domovine« is free of charge and open to everyone without prior registration until Friday, 24 October, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The SIDEC Fair is open to the general public on the last day, Friday, 24 October.