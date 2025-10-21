Submit Release
Senate Resolution 177 Printer's Number 1259

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - Senate Resolution 177

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MASTRIANO, BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, BAKER

Short Title

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish a legislative task force with an advisory committee of stakeholders to review, update and codify Pennsylvania's emergency management services law.

Memo Subject

Emergency Management Commission

Actions

1243 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, Oct. 16, 2025
1259 Reported as amended, Oct. 21, 2025

Generated 10/21/2025 06:57 PM

