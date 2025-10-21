Senate Resolution 177 Printer's Number 1259

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - Senate Resolution 177 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MASTRIANO, BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, BAKER Short Title A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish a legislative task force with an advisory committee of stakeholders to review, update and codify Pennsylvania's emergency management services law. Memo Subject Emergency Management Commission Actions 1243 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, Oct. 16, 2025 1259 Reported as amended, Oct. 21, 2025 Generated 10/21/2025 06:57 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.