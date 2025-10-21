Mental Health Capacity Building Program Expands to Creighton School Division

CANADA, October 21 - Released on October 21, 2025

Creighton School Division is the latest expansion in the Government of Saskatchewan's Mental Health Capacity Building (MHCB) program which provides school staffing and supports to promote mental health and wellbeing for students.

The Ministry of Education has allocated $5.2 million for the 2025-26 school year to support mental health initiatives in schools. This includes $4.6 million for the MHCB program, which now operates in 20 school divisions across the province with the addition of Creighton School Division in northeast Saskatchewan, encompassing the communities of Creighton and Denare Beach.

"On a recent visit to Creighton and Denare Beach, I asked community leaders what additional steps that the Ministry of Education could take to support the mental health needs of students," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "Not only is this program important to supporting mental health and students, but it also comes at a time where the families and students in this community have been greatly impacted by wildfires this past year. This is why, as a government, we are very pleased to extend this valuable resource to them which builds capacity for them and for their families, caregivers, staff and communities to work together toward a healthy school environment."

The program promotes elements such as an individual sense of autonomy, resilience and physical health and contributes to a culture which fosters a sense of belonging and safety.

"We are proud to be part of the Mental Health Capacity Building program and grateful for this investment in our students and community," Creighton School Division Director of Education Steve Lytwyn said. "Supporting the mental health and wellbeing of our students, staff, and families in Creighton and Denare Beach is at the heart of what we do. When students feel supported and connected, they are better able to learn, grow, and thrive, both in school and in life."

Delivered jointly by the Ministry of Education and the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the program has expanded into six school divisions in 2025-26 Saskatoon Public, Ile-a-la Crosse, Prairie Spirit, Lloydminster Catholic, Chinook and Creighton. As outlined in the government's Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions 2023-2028, the goal is to include all 27 school divisions by 2028.

Additional information on the MHCB program is available at saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: