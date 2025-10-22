Retire SMART Ranks No. 2,102 on 2025 Inc. 5000

For the 4th Consecutive Year, Retire SMART Makes the Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 205%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. revealed today that Retire SMART ranks No. 2,102 on the 2025 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“We are honored and blessed to be recognized four years in a row,” said Retire SMART founder and president David Brooks. “This is a tribute to the entire team at Retire SMART, including my wife, Melissa. I’m especially glad that even as we have grown so aggressively, we have maintained the same commitment to helping great people make SMART decisions so they can live amazing lives.”The Inc. 5000 class of 2025 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year’s list generated a combined $300 billion in revenue in 2024. All 5000 companies are featured at Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 12, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 19.“We use cutting-edge, state-of-the-art software and analytical tools ,” said Brooks of Retire SMART, “but it still boils down to doing the right thing at the right time for the right reason. That’s how we approach every relationship with every family we serve, and it seems to be working.”Indeed, it is. Brooks had been a retirement advisor for nearly two decades in Florida when he moved to Omaha in 2017 and started independent financial planning firm Retire SMART from scratch. What began as Brooks and his receptionist is now a team of 40+ people serving nearly 1,000 households in 22 states.More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.Companies on the 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 Inc. 5000 lists are ranked according to the percentage of revenue growth from 2019 to 2022, 2020 to 2023, 2021 to 2024, and 2022 to 2025, respectively. The full 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 Inc. 5000 lists were published in August of each respective year. SMART Wealth paid Inc. Magazine a non-refundable processing fee each year to be considered for inclusion on the Inc 5000 list.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 22-24 in Phoenix, Arizona, please visit http://conference.inc.com/ SMART Wealth, LLC is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and an affiliate of Retire Smart. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The communications of an adviser provide you with information about which you determine to hire or retain an adviser. Information about SMART Wealth, LLC can be found by visiting www.adviserinfo.sec.gov and searching by the adviser’s name. This is prepared for informational purposes only. It does not address specific investment objectives. All investments are subject to risk including the potential loss of principal. Individuals should consult with a qualified professional for guidance before making any purchasing decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.