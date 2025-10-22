San Francisco Bay Coffee Brings Back Pumpkin Spice and Carmel OneCUP™ For Fall

Seasonal coffee favorites return with compostable packaging for a sustainable cup

SAN FRANCISCO, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco Bay Coffee announced the return of its Pumpkin Spice and Caramel OneCUP™ coffee pods , offering coffee drinkers two seasonal flavors alongside the company’s ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility.The Pumpkin Spice medium roast blend combines pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg for a classic fall flavor profile. The Caramel medium roast offers creamy caramel with subtle notes of vanilla. Both coffees are made from 100% Arabica beans sourced from around the world and roasted and packaged in the United States.The OneCUP™ pods are BPIcertified, commercially compostable, and made from plant-based, renewable materials. Designed for compatibility with most K-Cup brewers, the pods are intended to break down in commercial or industrial composting facilities. The bag packaging is also commercially compostable. While not recyclable or home compostable, the pods provide an alternative to conventional single-use coffee pods by reducing landfill waste where commercial composting is available.The return of Pumpkin Spice and Carmel OneCUP™ pods aligns with San Francisco Bay Coffee’s seasonal offerings. Customers will enjoy flavors that match the autumn season while supporting environmentally conscious choices.Pumpkin Spice and Caramel OneCUP™ pods are available now through the company’s website and select retailers.About the Company:Founded by Jon and Barbara Rogers in 1979, San Francisco Bay Coffee is one of the best coffee makers in California and the world! San Francisco Bay Coffee boasts over 30 million pounds of coffee annually and believes that everyone who touches the coffee, from the plants to roasted beans to the steaming cup, should benefit from the process. Socially and environmentally conscious, San Francisco Bay Coffee is committed to buying the majority of coffee directly from the 32,000 collaborating farmers to ensure fair pay. Moreover, San Francisco Bay Coffee has built 63 schools, 1,700 housing complexes, and dozens of medical and dental centers in partner communities. In 40 years of producing exceptional coffee, San Francisco Bay Coffee has donated more than 10 million coffee plants to coffee-providing farmers. To San Francisco Bay Coffee, everyone is family and should be treated as such!

