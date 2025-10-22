Servexo Does It Again: Veteran-Owned Firm Wins $42 Million Federal Security Contract with ATF

Skyline view of ATF HQ in Washington, D.C.

Servexo’s $42M ATF win: 24/7 armed protection at ATF HQ & National Lab; veteran-owned, tech-enabled expansion into Washington, D.C.

This win marks our arrival in D.C. Agencies need dependability and speed—we prevent and mitigate. We are the best at what we do; the rest of the world just doesn’t know it yet.” — John Palmer, President & CEO, Servexo Protective Services

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Servexo Protective Services , a veteran-owned safety solutions company, has been awarded a $42 million federal contract by the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to provide 24/7 armed protective services at the ATF National Headquarters (Washington, D.C.) and the ATF National Laboratory (Beltsville, MD).The five-year contract strengthens Servexo’s role in safeguarding federal personnel, facilities, and mission-critical operations in the National Capital Region.“This award isn’t just another win—it’s our arrival in the D.C. federal arena,” said John Palmer, President & CEO, Servexo Protective Services. “Coming off our recent $41M VA success in Los Angeles, our momentum is real. As we focus more on IT services, we cannot neglect our original offering in security officer professional services. Agencies need dependability, innovation, and speed. We prevent and mitigate. We are the best at what we do; the rest of the world just doesn’t know it yet.”Servexo will deliver:• Continuity of protection across HQ and lab environments with 24/7/365 armed coverage• Readiness and surge capacity for elevated threat postures and special events• Technology-enabled operations, including cloud video, advanced analytics, incident reporting, and compliance dashboards• Veteran-led and law enforcement supervision and training aligned to federal standards and local threat intelligenceThis award follows Servexo’s $41M VA Greater Los Angeles contract and reflects the company’s national expansion across federal, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and commercial sectors.About Servexo Protective ServicesServexo is a veteran-owned safety solutions provider delivering armed/unarmed security, integrated camera systems, cloud monitoring, advanced analytics, and facility support nationwide. Servexo is an SBA-certified 8(a), SDVOSB, and holds multiple federal vehicles including GSA MAS, STARS III, and OASIS+—pairing elite personnel with forward-leaning technology to protect people, assets, and missions. Service is not just what we do; it’s who we are.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.