Veteran-Owned Servexo Secures $41 Million Contract with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Los Angeles

Department of Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles entrance sign

Servexo wins $41M VA contract in Los Angeles, expanding its role as a veteran-led security leader with services at 50+ VA sites nationwide.

It’s a win for every veteran with an entrepreneurial spirit to show that it is possible for veteran-led businesses to compete, win and deliver at the highest level.” — John Palmer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Servexo, a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is proud to announce the award of a $41 million contract by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to deliver comprehensive armed security services across its Los Angeles medical facilities. After competing for this contract three times, this award marks a major victory for the veteran-led company and a powerful testament to its persistence, performance, and mission-driven approach.This multi-year contract includes 24/7 protective services at VA hospitals, outpatient clinics, and administrative locations throughout the Greater Los Angeles area—one of the nation’s most complex and high-traffic VA regions. The award expands Servexo’s on-the-ground force to over 120 trained security professionals in Los Angeles alone, supported by cutting-edge monitoring systems and local operational leadership.“This contract is a defining moment for our company,” said John Palmer, CEO of Servexo. “It’s right in our backyard, and it has been a long-standing desire for our company to service our local VA. Our very first federal contract was with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Long Beach, CA — so this award brings our journey full circle.”Servexo currently services over 50+ Department of Veterans Affairs facilities nationwide, and has become the premier provider of protective services for the VA in Southern California, with active operations in:• San Diego• Escondido• Chula Vista• Los Angeles• Santa Barbara• Santa Maria• Oceanside• San Luis Obispo• Fresno• Bakersfield• Santa Clarita• Lancaster“This isn’t just a win for Servexo,” Palmer added. “It’s a win for every veteran we employ, every community we serve, and every veteran with an entrepreneurial spirit to show that it is possible for veteran-led businesses to compete, win and deliver at the highest level.”About Servexo Protective Services Servexo Protective Services is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) delivering integrated physical security, surveillance systems, and facility support services to federal, state, and commercial clients across the United States. Headquartered in Gardena, California, Servexo is committed to protecting veterans, healthcare workers, and the public by deploying highly trained personnel, advanced technology, and mission-aligned solutions. Learn more at www.servexousa.com

