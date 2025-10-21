Tourism hosts 2025 Tourism Research Seminar, 24 Oct

The Department of Tourism, in collaboration with the University of Pretoria and Tshwane University of Technology, cordially invites members of the media to attend the Tourism Research Seminar. This seminar aims to share cutting-edge research insights that inform policy direction, enhance tourism development, and promote sustainability within the sector.

The session will bring together researchers, policymakers, industry leaders, and academia to explore innovative ways of advancing tourism through data-driven research and collaboration.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend and cover this important engagement.

Tourism Research Seminar

Date: 24 October 2025

Venue: University of Pretoria – Hillcrest Campus, Pretoria, Gauteng Province

Time: 09:00 – 15:00

RSVP: Members of the media can RSVP no later than Thursday, 23 October 2025 at 12h00 (noon) to:

Bheka Kweyama

Department of Tourism

Cell: 071 868 4141

E-mail: BKweyama@tourism.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates