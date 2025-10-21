October 21, 2025 | Roanoke Man Sentenced for Robbing Truist Banks

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Shaun Kenney

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Roanoke Man Sentenced for Robbing Truist Banks

-- Michael McCoy Sentenced for Stealing $12,000 from Truist Banks in Roanoke --

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man, who robbed multiple Truist Banks in October 2022, was sentenced on October 17, 2025, to 10 years in federal prison.

Michael Anthony McCoy, 67, pled guilty on July 10, 2025, to one count of bank robbery with the use of a dangerous weapon and one count of bank robbery.

A second defendant, Dawn Davis, has previously pled guilty and was previously sentenced to two years in federal prison for her role in one of the robberies.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made the announcement concerning the prosecution of this case through the Ceasefire Virginia program, in partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.

“Once again our Ceasefire Virginia prosecutors continue to do tremendous work while protecting our communities,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Roanoke families can sleep well knowing that individuals such as these are off our streets and behind bars.”

According to court documents, McCoy directed Davis to write a threatening note to use in a bank robbery. After Davis wrote the note as directed, on October 26, 2022, McCoy entered the Truist Bank location on Melrose Avenue NW in the City of Roanoke and handed the note to a bank teller. After McCoy handed the note to the teller, he approached a second teller and brandished a firearm.

McCoy stole approximately $6,485 from the Truist Bank location.

Two days later, McCoy then robbed another Truist Bank on McClanahan Street SW, stealing nearly $6,000 from that bank as well.

Special Assistant United States Attorney John Beamer, an Assistant Attorney General with the Virginia Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, and Assistant United States Attorney Jason Scheff prosecuted the case.

# # #