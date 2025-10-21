The Future of Sustainable Yoga Mats: JadeYoga Introduces the Mushroom Mat™

Jade Raspberry Mushroom Mat Close up or Jade Blue Mushroom Mat Side View or Jade Purple Mushroom Mat

JadeYoga’s new Mushroom Mat™ blends natural rubber and repurposed mushrooms for the most sustainable, eco-friendly, and comfortable yoga mat yet.

With the Mushroom Mat™, we’ve combined innovation and integrity to create the most eco-friendly yoga mat yet. We’re proud to take another step toward a healthier planet.” — Dean Jerrehian, Founder, JadeYoga

BRIDGEPORT, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JadeYoga , the leader in eco-friendly yoga products, is proud to announce the launch of its most sustainable mat yet: the Jade Mushroom Mat™ . Combining exceptional performance with next-level environmental responsibility, the Mushroom Mat™ represents a groundbreaking step forward in sustainable yoga innovation.Like all Jade mats, the Mushroom Mat™ is made with natural rubber tapped directly from rubber trees—a rapidly renewable resource that contains absolutely no synthetic rubber. But JadeYoga takes sustainability even further by incorporating repurposed mushroom material into the mat. By utilizing parts of mushrooms that would otherwise go to waste, Jade helps divert organic matter from landfills, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and providing additional income opportunities for mushroom farmers in developing countries.Each Mushroom Mat™ is produced with 100% renewable energy and is Oeko-Tex 100 certified, ensuring it’s free from harmful substances and safe for both yogis and the planet.The result? A mat that is softer, lighter, and more comfortable than traditional natural rubber mats—making it ideal for yogis on the go.Continuing JadeYoga’s long-standing environmental commitment, every Mushroom Mat™ sold supports the brand’s “Buy a Mat, Plant a Tree” program. To date, JadeYoga has planted over 2.5 million trees worldwide.“With the Mushroom Mat™, we’ve combined innovation and integrity to create the most eco-friendly yoga mat yet,” said Dean Jerrehian, Founder of JadeYoga. “We’re proud to take another step toward a healthier planet while delivering the performance our community expects.”The Jade Mushroom Mat™ is available now at www.jadeyoga.com and through select retailers.________________________________________About JadeYogaFounded on a commitment to sustainability, JadeYoga creates high-performance yoga products made from natural, renewable materials. From the first natural rubber yoga mat to its ongoing reforestation efforts, JadeYoga’s mission is simple: make products that are good for your practice and good for the planet.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.