JadeYoga Announces Yoga Mat to Support Ukraine
Jade's yoga mat in the colors of the Ukraine flag to bring awareness and much needed humanitarian support to the citizens and injured soldiers of Ukraine.CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JadeYoga, a division of Jade Industries, Inc, announced today the release of a special yoga mat in the colors of the Ukraine flag to bring awareness and much needed humanitarian support to the citizens and injured soldiers of Ukraine.
JadeYoga founder Dean Jerrehian said: “A few months ago, I was invited to an event to support humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Up until then, I had been reading about what was happening in Ukraine, but did not really think that there was anything I could do as in individual in the US. However, before I left, I knew I had to do something.”
That event was to bring awareness to Ukraine TrustChain (www.ukrainetrustchain.org), a grassroots organization founded to bring individuals together to help each other in the early days of the war. Ukraine TrustChain funds volunteer teams in Ukraine who deliver medicine, food generators and stoves, winterize homes, run shelters, repair homes and schools and evacuate people out of danger – helping more than a million people in Ukraine, including 56,034 evacuations and tens of thousands of people fed and supported weekly.
That night, Jerrehian also learned about Revived Soldiers Ukraine (www.rsukraine.org) which provides needed medical equipment, rehab and prosthetics for injured Ukrainian soldiers. He met two amputee Ukrainian soldiers that night – which made the need so much more real.
Jerrehian said: “Before I left the event, I promised the founder of Ukraine TrustChain that we would create a yoga mat to help bring awareness and much needed funding to help support Ukraine, its citizens and its soldiers. And that is what we have done with our newest yoga mat in the colors of the Ukraine flag, blue on one side and yellow on the other. We are also very proud to announce that we will donate 100% of profits from the sale of the Ukraine mat to Ukraine TrustChain and Revived Soldiers Ukraine. It is fitting that while I thought that there was nothing I, as one person could do, spending a couple hours learning about organization built individual by individual, convinced me that when people work together, there is little they cannot do.”
ABOUT JADEYOGA
JadeYoga makes the best performing, most eco-friendly yoga products and gives back to the earth with every product sold. Through its partnerships with non-profits around the world and the help of its customers, Jade has planted over two and one half million trees.
For more information or photographs, visit:
www.jadeyoga.com or email dj@jadeyoga.com
ABOUT UKRAINE TRUSTCHAIN
Ukraine TrustChain is a US based volunteer operation funding 100% vetted volunteer teams in Ukraine who make urgent deliveries, including medicine, first aid, baby formula, food, clothing, and hygienic products. Teams evacuate children and seniors from the front lines and provide basic needs to civilians, including the volunteer defense forces: fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters protecting their homeland and loved ones from Russian troops.
Ukraine TrustChain, an Illinois not-for-profit corporation, is classified as a tax-exempt public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Ukraine TrustChain’s IRS Taxpayer Identification Number is 88-1192170. All contributions to Ukraine TrustChain are tax deductible to the extent allowable by law.
For general questions: contact@ukrainetrustchain.org
Media Contact: press@ukrainetrustchain.org
ABOUT REVIVED SOLDIERS UKRAINE
REVIVED SOLDIERS Ukraine is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing aid to the people of Ukraine in support of their fundamental human rights and the medical rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers. Revived Soldiers has brought over 80 Ukrainian wounded servicemen to US for complicated treatments and continues to do so.
If you have any questions, please contact us by email at: info@rsukraine.org.
REVIVED SOLDIERS Ukraine is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization.
Taxpayer Identification Number(TIN): 47-5315018.
