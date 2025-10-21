2025 WNBA CHAMPIONS & LAS VEGAS ACES PRESIDENT NIKKI FARGAS TO HEADLINE LAUNCH OF APP THAT UPLIFTS WOMEN, CASSANDRA

CASSANDRA is a diverse, members only society that is exclusively inclusive.

Mayor to Declare October 22 “CASSANDRA Day” as New Diverse, Member-Only Society Fosters Emotional Resilience, Collective Power, and Connection

CASSANDRA was created to bring women back to each other, to share wisdom, support, and a collective sense of purpose.” — Lauren Molasky

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off the Las Vegas Aces’ 2025 WNBA Championship win, team president Nikki Fargas will headline the official launch of CASSANDRA , a new diverse, members only society that is exclusively inclusive. Inspired by the Greek myth of CASSANDRA, the new app brings together vetted members from all paths, united by a shared purpose—to build an inclusive community that uplifts women through connection, mentorship and collective action. Founded by author and fashion entrepreneur Lauren Molasky , the private event takes place October 22 in Las Vegas, where the City’s Mayor has officially proclaimed the date “CASSANDRA Day”.A champion both on and off the court, Fargas has become a defining voice in leadership, guiding the Aces to historic success and helping cement the team’s place as a cultural force in women’s sports. Her keynote appearance will explore what it means to lead with purpose, build teams rooted in trust, and create lasting impact beyond the scoreboard.“Leadership today is about lifting others as you climb,” said Fargas. “The members of CASSANDRA represent the kind of community that champions both personal growth and collective power. I’m honored to be part of this moment.”Founded by author and fashion entrepreneur Lauren Molasky, CASSANDRA departs from the traditional status-based membership model. Instead, it is values-driven and inclusive, spanning across professions and life stages, with members vetted through an application process not for their résumés, but for shared purpose and alignment with CASSANDRA’s mission to create a community of inclusivity for women to support one another. Through the forthcoming CASSANDRA app, members will connect directly with each other, join curated events and expert-led discussions, while gaining access to evolving wellness experiences and valuable support systems. The multi-faceted app will also serve as a resource exchange with space for collaboration, mentorship and collective action.“It isn’t about status, but instead is about sisterhood,” said Molasky, who was featured in People Magazine for her journey through cystic fibrosis and a life saving double lung transplant during Covid. “CASSANDRA was created to bring women back to each other, to share wisdom, support, and acollective sense of purpose.”The launch event marks a full-circle moment for Molasky, landing five years to the day since she left the hospital after living there for five months awaiting her transplant. Her personal journey of resilience and reinvention underscores the heart of CASSANDRA’s mission: to transform survival into empathy and forged empowerment.The evening will also feature live music by Allie Gonino (“The Lying Game”), with video messages of support from Senator Jacky Rosen, Former Mayor Jan Jones Blackhurst, and Mayor Shelley Berkley, who has formally declared October 22 “CASSANDRA Day” . A 360-degree immersive experience by Lumen & Forge will bring the space to life through projection-mapped visuals reflecting CASSANDRA’s deeply symbolic theme of light, unity, and transformation.For more information on CASSANDRA, please visit www.wearecassandra.com . Applications for new memberships will go live on October 22, 2025 at 8pm PST.

