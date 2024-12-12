SEPIA FILMS DIRECTOR VIC SARIN TO RECEIVE ORDER OF CANADA, THE COUNTRY’S HIGHEST HONOUR

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sepia Films is thrilled to announce that acclaimed director, writer, and cinematographer Vic Sarin will be honored with the Order of Canada, the nation’s highest civilian distinction. At tomorrow’s prestigious ceremony, Sarin’s extraordinary contributions to Canadian culture will be recognized through his groundbreaking work in film and television.Since arriving in Canada six decades ago, Sarin has established himself as a visionary storyteller and one of the country’s most celebrated filmmakers. With a career spanning over 100 projects, including acclaimed films such as Margaret’s Museum, Partition, and A Shine of Rainbows, as well as Emmy-winning documentaries like Millennium: Tribal Wisdom and the Modern World, Sarin’s artistry has resonated with audiences worldwide. His legacy has been chronicled in his best-selling memoir, Eyepiece, and he continues to develop new projects, including Cry From The Sea which was shot in Ireland and is currently in post-production.“Vic’s unique ability to craft stories that are both visually stunning and deeply moving has left an indelible mark on Canadian culture,” said Tina Pehme and Kim Roberts, Co-CEOs of Sepia Films. “This recognition is a fitting tribute to his decades of dedication to his craft and his passion for sharing universal stories that connect us all. It’s been a joy to collaborate so closely with him at Sepia for all these years.”The Order of Canada, established in 1967, honors individuals whose exceptional achievements inspire others and reflect the country’s values. Sarin’s work exemplifies the Order’s motto: Desiderantes Meliorum Patriam (“They desire a better country”).In addition to his prolific filmmaking career, Sarin is a co-founder of Sepia Films, a production company established in 2003 and specializing in internationally celebrated feature films and television series. Since 2003, Sepia has built a robust portfolio spanning continents and genres, collaborating with renowned partners including Walt Disney Pictures, eOne, 20th Century Fox, Universal, Warner Bros, Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and HBO.The Order of Canada ceremony will take place on December 12, 2024, celebrating Sarin’s remarkable contributions to the nation’s cultural landscape.About Sepia Films Sepia Films is a feature film and television production company that creates original, commercially viable content for the global marketplace. Specializing in international co-productions, Sepia has produced and shot films in Canada, U.S., Ireland, England, Italy, Denmark, India, China, South Africa, Africa, Argentina, Australia and Brazil.

