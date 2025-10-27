The Grill Room at The Windsor Court Welcomes New Chef de Cuisine

The Grill Room Chef de Cuisine RicTerrio “Ricky” Anderson The Grill Room Chef de Cuisine RicTerrio “Ricky” Anderson The Grill Room Chef de Cuisine RicTerrio “Ricky” Anderson The Grill Room Terrace The Windsor Court

The Windsor Court is proud to announce the appointment of RicTerrio “Ricky” Anderson as Chef de Cuisine of The Grill Room.

Ricky has tremendous energy and vision and we look forward to the next era of The Grill Room under his leadership.” — Ralph Mahana, General Manager of The Windsor Court

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Windsor Court, an elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, is proud to announce the appointment of RicTerrio “Ricky” Anderson as Chef de Cuisine of its signature fine-dining restaurant, The Grill Room Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Anderson’s culinary journey began with family roots in baking, grilling, and home cooking, later refined by classical training at L’Ecole Culinaire. His career has carried him from catering community events and weddings to cooking aboard the steamboat American Queen, where he first discovered the fine dining traditions of the Mississippi River Delta. After honing his skills in Minnesota, he returned to New Orleans and quickly rose through the ranks at The Grill Room, most recently serving as sous chef.“The Grill Room has always been a cornerstone of The Windsor Court dining, and to be able to promote from within the team gives us great pride,” said Ralph Mahana, General Manager. “Ricky has tremendous energy and vision and we look forward to the next era of The Grill Room under his leadership.”Regarded as one of New Orleans’ ultimate fine dining destinations, The Grill Room at The Windsor Court combines elegance, an intimate ambiance and unparalleled service and the most extensive wine collection in the city. Overlooking the courtyard through floor-to-ceiling windows, The Grill Room shares modern American cuisine in the Crescent City blending the highest quality ingredients seasonally with innovative techniques and presentations.The Windsor Court is renowned for its blend of contemporary comfort and classic luxury. Located just steps away from the French Quarter, the hotel offers a variety of dining options, including a fine dining restaurant, a classic cocktail lounge with live jazz, and a rooftop pool with a cabana-style bar. Guests can also enjoy a full-service luxury spa and wellness experience, making The Windsor Court a must for a sophisticated retreat in New Orleans. To learn more about The Windsor Court call 504.523.6000 or visit thewindsorcourt.com, and follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.

