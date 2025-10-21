A priest blesses the commemorative plaque dedicated to Count Giuseppe Frascara during the centennial ceremony held at the Abbazia di Santa Giustina in Sezzadio. Inside the historic cloister of the Abbazia di Santa Giustina, local authorities and clergy take part in the ceremony marking the centennial commemoration of Count Giuseppe Frascara.

A centennial tribute to Count Frascara’s enduring legacy in education and civic generosity.

Heritage preservation is not about possession but about responsibility shared across generations.” — Dazhun ZHANG, Cultural Patron of Villa Badia

SEZZADIO, PIEDMONT, ITALY, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Abbazia di Santa Giustina in Via Badia (Sezzadio, Piedmont, Italy) hosted a ceremony marking the centennial of Count Giuseppe Frascara’s passing, celebrating his pioneering contribution to education and civic generosity. The event was organized by the Municipality of Sezzadio and the Abbazia di Santa Giustina Management Body, bringing together local authorities, historians, educators, heritage advocates and residents to honor a legacy that shaped community life in northern Italy.The ceremony took place at 18:00 inside the abbey complex, where a commemorative plaque dedicated to Count Frascara was unveiled. The Count, a Senator of the Kingdom of Italy and a lawyer, was one of the first in the region to promote early childhood education. In the early twentieth century he donated one of his own buildings to create Sezzadio’s first nursery school, a gesture that opened a new chapter for rural education.Mayor Giancarlo Triggiani attended the event and emphasized that the centennial celebration was not only a tribute to a historic figure but also to the values of service and civic generosity that continue to inspire the community.Regional Councillor Marco Protopapa noted that events of remembrance like this one demonstrate how local history can become a living part of contemporary life. His remarks reflected the regional commitment to heritage preservation and community engagement across Piedmont.From 1863 to 1973 the Frascara family managed Villa Badia and its adjoining estate, which served as a center for agriculture, education and charitable initiatives. According to historical tradition the Abbazia di Santa Giustina has origins dating back to the eighth century and remains one of the most significant Romanesque monuments in the province of Alessandria. During the program, archival photographs and historical documents were displayed, illustrating the close relationship between education, faith and social development in the region.The Abbazia di Santa Giustina, originally founded under Lombard influence and later rebuilt during the twelfth century, preserves rare examples of Romanesque architecture in Piedmont. Its stone capitals and vaulted nave have long hosted cultural and spiritual gatherings, linking centuries of faith with the civic life of Sezzadio. The abbey continues to serve as both a place of reflection and a living witness to the historical continuity that defines the region.The event also included a lecture on the Frascara family’s role in local education and a visual presentation of Villa Badia’s historical materials, along with early images of the nursery school founded by the Count. Following the formal program, guests attended a reception and exchanged views on the importance of heritage and education in Sezzadio’s future.Today the educational spirit initiated by Count Frascara continues through public programs and guided visits organized by the abbey’s volunteers. These activities introduce local students and visitors to Sezzadio’s heritage and demonstrate how culture and philanthropy remain active forces within contemporary civic life.Beyond the commemoration, the ceremony reflected the continuing mission of Villa Badia and the Abbazia di Santa Giustina to connect historical memory with contemporary cultural education. This mission is supported by Dazhun ZHANG, Cultural Patron of Villa Badia, whose philanthropic vision regards heritage as a living responsibility shared by the community.Dazhun ZHANG emphasized that the preservation of heritage is not a matter of possession but of responsibility and that keeping the story of Villa Badia alive honors the spirit of education and community begun a century ago.Villa Badia and the Abbazia di Santa Giustina stand together as symbols of continuity between past and present. Their initiatives connect the region’s historical generosity with today’s shared vision of cultural stewardship, ensuring that the legacy of education and kindness embodied by Count Giuseppe Frascara endures for future generations.The ceremony renewed Sezzadio’s commitment to cultural continuity and collective memory. Through programs led by the abbey and the municipality, the town continues to promote heritage education as a way to strengthen civic awareness and sustainable cultural growth.About Villa Badia and the Abbazia di Santa GiustinaThe Abbazia di Santa Giustina in Sezzadio (province of Alessandria, Piedmont) is a Romanesque abbey whose origins, according to historical tradition, date to the eighth century. Preserved and restored through the centuries, it remains a living monument to faith and community in northern Italy. Villa Badia, historically linked to the Frascara family’s acquisition of the abbey estate in 1863, now hosts heritage and educational initiatives that continue the region’s philanthropic legacy. These programs are supported by Dazhun ZHANG, Cultural Patron of Villa Badia.

