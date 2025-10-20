Grace Shi Explores Solitude and Space in PX3’s 'State of the World 2025' Exhibition

From the photographic series “Fragments of a Frozen Memory,” “The Silence Ahead” by Grace Shi explores the tension between light, stillness, and time in frozen landscapes.

Selected for PX3’s “State of the World 2025” exhibition, Grace Shi presents a poetic vision of solitude, silence, and human connection.

In my work, I try to translate silence into light. I am drawn to spaces that carry both emptiness and meaning, to moments suspended between clarity and uncertainty.” — Grace Shi

PARIS, FRANCE, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Photographer and visual storyteller Grace Shi will exhibit her new photographic series at 24b Gallery in Paris as part of the Prix de la Photographie Paris (PX3) “State of the World 2025” exhibition Grace Shi received the Bronze Award at PX3 2025 and was selected for the “State of the World” exhibition, which presents contemporary global narratives through photography. Her participation represents a body of work that merges fine art documentary with cultural observation and focuses on themes of solitude, silence, and the relationship between human presence and landscape.In her practice, Grace Shi values what is built rather than performed. Her photographs are shaped through patience and structure rather than spontaneity or spectacle. Each image is constructed with intention, revealing a quiet discipline that allows emotion to appear through form. This philosophy reflects her belief that the creative process should be a slow act of construction that endures beyond appearances.In this series, Grace Shi continues her exploration of distance and perception. Her images capture the subtle dialogue between light and space and create compositions that suggest both vastness and intimacy. Each photograph invites the viewer to pause and to consider how time and stillness coexist. The work reflects a sustained meditation on what remains when the visible world becomes silent.For Grace Shi, photography is an act of listening as much as seeing. She describes her process as one of patience and attention, allowing the world to reveal itself instead of being shaped to fit expectation. Through this attentive approach, she creates a visual language that bridges observation and emotion.“In my work, I try to translate silence into light,” Grace Shi explains. “I am drawn to spaces that carry both emptiness and meaning, to moments suspended between clarity and uncertainty. Through photography, I search for what endures quietly when everything else begins to fade.”Her photographs often emerge from solitary travel through remote environments. Mountains, ice fields, and open waters appear not as subjects to be documented but as metaphors for the human condition. By translating emptiness into form and light, her images invite reflection on the interplay between inner and outer worlds. The series presents silence as something alive and transformative rather than absent.The State of the World curation gathers photographers from across the globe whose work addresses the complex and fragile conditions of modern life. Grace Shi’s contribution stands out for its quiet clarity and emotional restraint. Her practice suggests that in a time of constant noise and acceleration, meaning can still be found in observation and in the slow act of looking.Her photography has been recognized internationally by the International Photography Awards, the Prix de la Photographie Paris (PX3), and the Leica Fotografie International Gallery. She has exhibited in Paris at Art Capital at the Grand Palais Éphémère and Art Shopping at the Carrousel du Louvre. Her images has been exhibited internationally and featured across platforms devoted to the art of photography. Through these projects she continues to develop a language of light, memory, and presence that connects personal reflection with universal experience.Grace Shi holds an MSc in Entrepreneurship and Innovation from EDHEC Business School in France and a BSc in Psychology from the University of St Andrews in the United Kingdom. Her professional background in investment management and communications informs a visual language that is both analytical and intuitive. By bridging disciplines, she seeks to build dialogues between art, culture, and contemporary observation.Exhibition InformationExhibition: PX3 “State of the World” 2025 Winners ExhibitionOpening: November 9, 2024, 18:00–21:00Public Viewing: November 11–14, 2024, 14:00–18:00Venue: 24b Gallery, Paris, FranceOrganizer: Prix de la Photographie Paris (PX3)Website: https://www.px3.fr Contact InformationEmail: contact.graceshi@gmail.comInstagram: @graceshi.intlLocation: Paris, France

